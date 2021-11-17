Hayton's two goals help Coyotes to a rare road win

Barrett Hayton scored twice, including the game-winner, to lead the Coyotes to a 3-2 road win over the St. Louis Blues. Arizona scored first and never trailed in the contest, but broke a pair of ties over the course of the 60 minutes to extend the team's road win streak against the Blues to four games dating back to last year.
Buffalo gave up seven shots to the Penguins while on the power play. Pittsburgh had shorthanded breakaways, 2-on-1’s and a man wide open for a one-timer while down a man. Don Granato talked about after the game and he said many things went into it,
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Games like these are ones that should have had the heavily favored Seattl Kraken nervous before puck drop and possibly even more so after they’d scored twice before the contest was even a minute old. The Arizona Coyotes are going through a hellacious and likely final season...
Lawson Crouse registered his first career multi-goal game and his first game-winning goal since March 4, 2020 to help the Coyotes capture win number one on the campaign with a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken. The Coyotes overcame two different two-goal deficits, and responded to a late game-tying goal...
After nine seasons with the Minnesota Wild, Zach Parise returned to St. Paul with the New York Islanders on Sunday night. But it was one of the new faces that has replaced him in the lineup that helped the Wild come away with a 5-2 victory. The Wild gave Parise...
GLENDALE, ARIZ. – Kevin Fiala didn't play baseball as a kid, but his swing would suggest otherwise. Fiala scored the Wild's flashiest goal of the season so far, batting in the puck with the shaft of his stick to open the floodgates on a 5-2 blowout against the Coyotes in front of 13,488 at Gila River Arena that extended the team's win streak to four games at the beginning of a three-game road trip.
Derek Forbort found the back of the net for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Tied 1-1 with the Ottawa Senators, the defenseman moved in down the boards and took a wrist shot on goalie Matt Murray, beating him on his left side to take the lead for the team.
The Minnesota Wild had one of their most dominating performances of the season last night as they defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. The win moves the Wild to 9-3-0 on the season. There are lots of great things to talk about after this victory, so let’s look at some of...
The Arizona Coyotes’ road trip continues tonight, with the Desert Dogs facing off against the Nashville Predators for the first time since the bubble in the playoffs. This will be the second game of a back-to-back, and after falling 2-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks in regulation, the Coyotes will be looking for their second win of the season.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kevin Fiala has been some kind of snakebitten this season. After scoring a goal in the Oct. 15 season opener — seemingly a precursor for a breakout campaign — Fiala hadn’t found the back of the net in 10 straight games heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Arizona Coyotes.
Yeison Gregorio-Castro scored the game-winning goal off an assist from David Lemus-Castro in the 29th minute for the 9th ranked Nantucket Whalers in a 2-1 win over the 24th ranked Shawsheen Valley Rams in the MIAA State Division 4 boys soccer playoffs on Sunday. Lemus-Castro scored the first goal of the game with an assist by Treyce Brannigan in the 21st minute for Nantucket (13-4-1).
Thursday night was a total mauling by the Calgary Flames. The Buffalo Sabres were hanging in, trailing 2-0, but they stopped playing early in the second and gave very little effort. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
GROTON, Nov. 13, 2021 – Two first half goals were enough as No. 14 Fitch-Groton boys soccer team moved into the Class L semifinals with a 2-0 quarterfinal victory over No. 22 Avon on Saturday. Fitch (13-6) will meet No. 2 Watertown next week in the semifinals. Fitch, also known...
Brandon Saad scored twice to lead the St. Louis Blues past the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-1 Thursday night. Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who snapped their four-game winless streak. David Perron earned two assists. Blues goaltender Ville Husso made 26 saves in his first...
