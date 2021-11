GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a November 2021 story on the gift of inclusivity for Christmas. It's a magical time of the year! Make your dreams come true this holiday season by writing a letter to Santa. You can be a part of the North Pole magic, the more letters sent to Santa, the more magic he can deliver to your home.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO