Ex-defense attorney who boasted 'I think like a criminal' turns out to be a real one

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh defense lawyer who once boasted in a quirky online ad seen worldwide that he thinks "like a criminal" admitted on Tuesday that he is one. Daniel Muessig pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana and possession of marijuana following a 2019...

Ex-Lawyer Who Once Said He ‘Thinks Like a Criminal’ Admits He Actually Is One

A Pennsylvania ex-defense attorney told hundreds of residents in a YouTube ad he could represent them because he “thinks like a criminal.” On Tuesday, he admitted he actually is one. Daniel Muessig pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell more than 100 kilograms of marijuana, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. The charges came after a 2019 FBI task force investigation found Muessig operated a stash house with another man where he sold marijuana, communicating with other drug dealers in the area. Once authorities pulled Muessig and an accomplice over after witnessing them perform a drug exchange, they found $400,000 in boxes they were carrying. Muessig was indicted over the summer and his sentencing was scheduled for March. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison. It is unclear whether the criminal-minded lawyer ever tried to represent himself.
Think Like a Criminal?

Marianne & Joe Robinson talk about a lawyer who boasted that he could think like a criminal. Turns out, the reason he could think like one was because he in fact was one!
