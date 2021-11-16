Ex-defense attorney who boasted 'I think like a criminal' turns out to be a real one

A Pennsylvania ex-defense attorney told hundreds of residents in a YouTube ad he could represent them because he “thinks like a criminal.” On Tuesday, he admitted he actually is one. Daniel Muessig pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell more than 100 kilograms of marijuana, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. The charges came after a 2019 FBI task force investigation found Muessig operated a stash house with another man where he sold marijuana, communicating with other drug dealers in the area. Once authorities pulled Muessig and an accomplice over after witnessing them perform a drug exchange, they found $400,000 in boxes they were carrying. Muessig was indicted over the summer and his sentencing was scheduled for March. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison. It is unclear whether the criminal-minded lawyer ever tried to represent himself.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO