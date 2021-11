COLUMBUS, Ohio — The deadline in the Ohio Vax-2-School program is approaching. Eligible residents in Ohio can sign up to win among $2 million in prizes through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. People can enter online at www.ohiovax2school.com or by phone at 833-427-5634. The program, which will offer 150 scholarships of $10,000 and five scholarships of $100,000, is open to Ohioans ages 5-25 who have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO