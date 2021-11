The sense of urgency is inversely moving up as the time to the season continues to tick down. Coach Christy Winters-Scott returns a team with a gaping hole in the middle. Brianna Scott, the former Seahawks star, has graduated and moved onto Georgetown. Following an exit in the Regional Tournament, the Seahawks are back for another run at the title that has eluded them for years. This season contains new challenges and struggles, but also a revitalized sense of hope and motivation going into the season.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 7 DAYS AGO