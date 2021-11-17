Filipino journalist reflects on Nobel Prize win at Harvard

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Pakistani Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, got married on Tuesday in a small ceremony in Birmingham, central England, she announced on social media. "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser (Malik) and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she wrote on Twitter, where she also posted images of herself and her new husband on their wedding day. "We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she added. A nikkah ceremony is the first step in an Islamic marriage.

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO