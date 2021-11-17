ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Australia is reopening but thousands of humanitarian visa holders remain stranded overseas

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42HYDU_0cz14ODd00
Dianna Haddad hugs her 10 year old son Joseph. Her sister’s family remains stuck in Iraq despite being granted humanitarian visas to move to Australia nearly two years ago.

The decorations are up already in Dianna Haddad’s home in Sydney, but she faces the prospect of yet another Christmas separated from her sister, niece and nephew.

“They were so excited when they got the visa,” Haddad says of her sister’s children. “They had even chosen the clothes they were going to wear on the plane. Now for two years they have had no school, no work, no money.”

Twenty months ago, in March 2020, her sister Mirna and her family, having escaped war-ravaged Syria, were sheltering in northern Iraq when they were told they had been granted humanitarian visas to resettle in Australia.

“It was a very happy day when we got the visa,” Mirna says from Iraq, where they remain stranded.

“We felt we would finally end all this suffering and the feeling that we had no future. We sold our car to pay for our flights.

“Then everything changed. Instead of flying to Australia and finally settling down, we have been in Iraq, just trying to find basic necessities for our children.”

For three years, Mirna says, her children’s educations have stalled.

“More than anything we want them to go to school,” she says.

“There are a lot of families like ours. They have been sponsored by family in Australia, but they’re waiting and waiting for borders to open.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJwXj_0cz14ODd00
Dianna Haddad holds a photo of her sister Mirna and nephew. Photograph: Jessica Hromas/The Guardian

Mirna and her family are four of nearly 10,000 holders of humanitarian accepted by Australia to resettle because of persecution, discrimination or human rights abuses in their home country, but who for 18 months have largely been barred from entering the country.

Australia reduced its humanitarian intake from 18,750 to 13,750 in last year’s budget, but even that reduced quota was less than half-filled.

Ultimately, only 5,947 of those humanitarian places were filled, 4,558 offshore and 1,389 through the onshore protection process, according to the home affairs department’s annual report. It was the lowest annual humanitarian intake in 45 years.

“The emergence of Covid-19 and the volatile global health landscape has significantly impacted the delivery of immigration and humanitarian programs,” the department said. The government, however, was able to fill its general migration program quota – 160,052 of 160,000 places – in the same year.

Thousands locked out despite reopening

While Australia’s international borders have reopened for citizens and permanent residents, people holding humanitarian visas to resettle in Australia remain barred from coming into the country unless they apply for – and are granted – a specific exemption from home affairs.

Just over 1,400 humanitarian visa holders have been granted exemptions to travel to Australia since border restrictions were implemented in March 2020.

But more than 3,000 humanitarian visa holders’ applications for exemptions were rejected last financial year. An estimated 9,500 humanitarian visa holders are currently stranded overseas, some in dire circumstances, unable to get into Australia.

The national reopening roadmap says that in “phase C” of the transition – reached on 6 November when 80% of people aged 16 and over were fully vaccinated against Covid – the government would remove the requirement for an exemption, and “allow increased capped entry of student, economic, and humanitarian visa holders”.

However, the government has still not lifted the exemption requirement, nor allocated a cap for humanitarian entrants.

“The Commonwealth continues to work on timing for exemption free arrivals of humanitarian visa holders under phase C,” a government spokesman told the Guardian.

“The immediate focus is on returning Australians as we settle border arrangements and reopening.”

A new report from the Human Rights Law Centre argues Australia’s continuing border closures have hit migrant and diaspora communities hardest.

People without citizenship or permanent residency remained barred from entering Australia unless they had a specific exemption from the Australian Border Force.

This has also functioned as a de facto ban on leaving the country for long-term residents of Australia on temporary visas, because they have no right to return.

Political leaders, the report argues, have sought to reduce the purpose of travel to holiday opportunities or a tool for meeting labour shortages.

“This ignores the importance of travel to people and communities whose lives have been suspended and who have spent more than 18 months unable to be with their loved ones,” it says.

“It ignores the reality that Australia’s population is made up of people with … deep connections with other parts of the world.”

More than a million in limbo

Scott Cosgriff, a senior lawyer at the Human Rights Law Centre, said more than a million people remain in limbo, separated from families, or in precarious and often dangerous situations because of the ongoing travel restrictions.

“People with lives in Australia still have no idea when they will be able to see their families, simply because of the kind of visa they hold.

“Our friends, neighbours and colleagues on temporary visas should be allowed to plan for their future, not continue to be forced to beg for rare exemptions to avoid missing out on critical moments in their lives.”

Cosgriff said the government had neglected its humanitarian commitments during the pandemic, cutting more than 28,000 places from its humanitarian intake since the 2019 budget.

“Australia’s refugee intake has now slowed to its lowest level in 45 years, and nearly 10,000 people the Australian government has already committed to resettle remain stranded overseas.

“If some level of interruption due to Covid-19 was unavoidable, a permanent deficit in Australia’s refugee intake is not.”

