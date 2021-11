Motorola is rumored to bring a Snapdragon 898-powered flagship by the end of 2021, and now we get to know how the phone’s name. According to the General Manager of the Mobile Business at Lenovo China, the new device will be known as Moto Edge X, and it will be “infinitely powerful” and people are right to be “full of expectations”.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO