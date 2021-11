We’ve recently compared the Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy S21 Ultra, and it’s not time to do the same for base models from the two smartphone series. In this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S21. The Pixel 6 is technically a newer smartphone, as it launched later in the year, but both phones belong in the same generation of smartphones. The Pixel 6 series came towards the end of a cycle, essentially.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO