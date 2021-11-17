ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Where Mississippi State, Other Teams Land in Latest College Football Playoff Top 25

By Crissy Froyd
 4 days ago

Mississippi State football's 43-34 win over a formerly No. 17-ranked Auburn team put the nation on notice yet again as the Bulldogs forged a comeback from a 25-point deficit, scoring 40 unanswered points against the Tigers to eventually come away with the win.

The Bulldogs may still not have edged their way into the AP Top 25, but they did make their way back into the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, sitting at No. 25 overall.

The highest the Bulldogs have been in these rankings this year was No. 17 in the first release after they upset the formerly No. 12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, 31-17 the night before Halloween.

Here's a look at the complete list of teams who made the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings:

  1. Georgia (10-0)
  2. Alabama (9-1)
  3. Oregon (9-1)
  4. Ohio State (9-1)
  5. Cincinnati (10-0)
  6. Michigan (9-1)
  7. Michigan State (9-1)
  8. Notre Dame (9-1)
  9. Oklahoma State (9-1)
  10. Wake Forest (9-1)
  11. Baylor (8-2)
  12. Ole Miss (8-2)
  13. Oklahoma (9-1)
  14. BYU (8-2)
  15. Wisconsin (7-3)
  16. Texas A&M (7-3)
  17. Iowa (8-2)
  18. Pittsburgh (8-2)
  19. San Diego State (9-1)
  20. NC State (7-3)
  21. Arkansas (7-3)
  22. UTSA (10-0)
  23. Utah (7-3)
  24. Houston (9-1)
  25. Mississippi State (6-4)

Looking at the rankings, Mississippi State has defeated two teams ranked above it (Texas A&M and NC State).

It will be interesting to see if there's any movement at the top and just how much we see as the college football regular season winds down, and just how far Mississippi State can move up with its remaining two games against Tennessee State and Ole Miss left on schedule before the Bulldogs go bowling.

