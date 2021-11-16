Marine Surprises Sons With Emotional Reunion at School

Get your Kleenex out….A video posted to TikTok by user Hannah Jo Hosick shows how she helped pull off the ultimate surprise for her grandparents when she told them she’d just shot a big buck and led them out to her truck to take a look at her prize. As they walk to the truck you can see the deer’s antlers sticking out of the truck bed. But when the grandparents looked inside, it wasn’t a 12 point buck they saw — it was their son (and Hannah’s dad) dressed in camo and holding up a pair of antlers, home from a 12-month deployment.

