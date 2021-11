Mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie aside, many of us know Thanksgiving as a day spent with lots of family and friends. This is a tradition dating back to the age of the Pilgrims, who, contrary to popular belief, did not extend a friendly invitation to the Indigenous at the time, a factoid that is often warped in American history textbooks (via The New Yorker). (The members of the Wampanoag tribe who arrived heard the celebratory gunfire and showed up to offer assistance.) Furthermore, there is less of a religious basis to this holiday than you might think, as they also celebrated the first "Thanksgiving" as a party, not as a prayer to God.

FESTIVAL ・ 13 DAYS AGO