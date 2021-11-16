ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Magee To Deliver Virtual 2021 Stephen E. Straus Distinguished Lecture

NIH Director's Blog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) is pleased to announce that Rhonda V. Magee, J.D., a professor of law at the University of San Francisco, will deliver the 2021 Stephen E. Straus Distinguished Lecture in the Science of Complementary Therapies, on “Mindfulness as a Support for Healing Conversations...

www.nccih.nih.gov

The Daily Collegian

Expert on the health of Hispanic families to deliver 2021 Bennett Lecture

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The public is invited to attend a free lecture on promoting health in Hispanic families from 4-5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 featuring Guillermo (Willy) Prado, vice provost for faculty affairs; dean of the graduate school; and professor of nursing and health studies, public health sciences, and psychology at the University of Miami.
UNIVERSITY, FL
uci.edu

Al Faruque Named IEEE Distinguished Lecturer

Nov. 15, 2021 – Mohammad Abdullah Al Faruque, associate professor of electrical engineering and computer science, has been selected as an IEEE Council on Electronic Design Automation (CEDA) Distinguished Lecturer for the 2022-2023 term. The IEEE CEDA Distinguished Lecturer Program promotes the field of electronic design automation to the scientific...
ENGINEERING
ucsf.edu

Burchard delivers Faculty Research Lecture in Clinical Science

Esteban G. Burchard, MD, MPH, delivered the 20th Annual Faculty Research Lecture in Clinical Science on November 2. The UCSF Academic Senate selected Burchard for the honor in recognition of his substantial contributions to our understanding of population differences in asthma and asthma treatment, as well as the interactions between genes and environment that drive health disparities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
State
Virginia State
moreheadstate.edu

MSU to host virtual guest lecture by linguistics professor on gender and pronouns

Dr. Lauren Ackerman, experimental linguistics lab manager in the School of Education, Communication and Language Sciences at Newcastle University, United Kingdom, will hold a virtual presentation Thursday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. The presentation, "The Influence of Gender Nonconformity on Pronoun Comprehension," will explore the singular use of "they" in...
MOREHEAD, KY
scranton.edu

Distinguished Visiting Fellowship Lecture Held

The University of Scranton held the Inaugural Sondra and Morey Myers Distinguished Visiting Fellowship Lecture, presented by The Gail and Francis Slattery Center for Humanities on Nov. 18. Lonnie Bunch III, the 14th secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, presented “The Humanities, Democracy and Race” at lecture in a virtual format. A reception immediately followed the talk at the Slattery Center on campus.
SCRANTON, PA
Cultural Compass

Light the Tower: Distinguished Alumnus Awards

The UT Tower will shine with burnt orange lights Friday, November 12 in honor of the newest recipients of the Texas Exes Distinguished Alumnus Award. The Distinguished Alumnus Award recognizes alumni who have made significant achievements in their careers and service to the university. The honorees include:. Paul Begala BA...
AUSTIN, TX
scvnews.com

Nov. 16: COC Virtual Artist Lecture by Alicia Piller

College of the Canyons is presenting a virtual artist lecture by California Institute of the Arts alumna Alicia Piller on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 2:30 p.m. Piller is a Los Angeles-based artist, who envisions historical traumas, both political and environmental, through the lens of a microscope. Her sculptures and installations conceive of past atrocities, suffering, and accomplishments as biological forms–broken down to a cellular level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
swarkansasnews.com

Two ‘distinguished scholars’ honored by NHS

Two Nashville High School alumni who have brought great credit to their school and community were honored Monday night, Nov. 15, with the school district’s first Distinguished Scholars Award. Dr. Bob Arrington, valedictorian of the class of 1960; and J. Hearn Latimer, valedictorian of the class of 1959, were the...
NASHVILLE, AR
yu.edu

Straus Staff Accepted to Tikvah and Machon Siach Fellowships

Sarah Wapner , Straus Center Impact and Recruitment Officer, has been accepted to the Krauthammer Fellowship, while Sam Gelman, Straus Center Communications and Program Officer, has been accepted into the Machon Siach Graduate Fellowship. Sponsored by the Tikvah Fund, the Krauthammer Fellowship aims at advancing the careers of aspiring Jewish...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
scitechdaily.com

New COVID-19 Danger Revealed: SARS-CoV-2 Virus Can Infect the Inner Ear

The prevalence of auditory symptoms in Covid-19 patients is unknown, but infection of the inner ears may be responsible for hearing and balance problems. Many Covid-19 patients have reported symptoms affecting the ears, including hearing loss and tinnitus. Dizziness and balance problems can also occur, suggesting that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may be able to infect the inner ear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

5 Behaviors That Reveal Hidden Mental Health Struggles

People feel free in today’s society to talk about their medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer. However, the stigma around mental health struggles keeps individuals from mentioning bipolar, depression, and anxiety terms. It’s because they feel that mental matters make you weak, but physical problems can be explained.
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
monmouthcollege.edu

Sienkewicz Lecture

MONMOUTH, Ill. – Two thousand years ago, what is known as the First Jewish Revolt began during the final year of the reign of Emperor Nero and concluded seven years later. It did not end well. Jodi Magness, the Kenan Distinguished Professor for Teaching Excellence in Early Judaism at the...
MONMOUTH, IL
vt.edu

Karen O’Brien delivers lecture about climate change and society

Ever since the saying took roots in the 1970s, recycling has become one of the many ways to care for the earth and reduce the adverse effects of global change. But is that one action enough to make a real difference? How much influence do we really have on the future of our planet?
ENVIRONMENT
Berkeleyan Online

Meet our new faculty: Scott Straus, political science

Name: Scott Straus (he/him) Degrees: B.A., Dartmouth, 1993; Ph.D., UC Berkeley, 2004. Research interests: The determinants and consequences of large-scale violence, in particular genocide, and efforts to protect people from abuse in a global context through human rights instruments. Hobbies: I love to fly fish, cycle, hunt for morel mushrooms,...
BERKELEY, CA
stmarytx.edu

MacTaggart Lecture Series

Https://ems-app.stmarytx.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=86906. Riding the Dragon: Preventing Secondary Stress and Strengthening Your Inner Life in Challenging Times. St. Mary’s University welcomes you to a free, annual lectures series featuring men and women who have shaped the Catholic Intellectual Tradition – a tradition at the heart of the educational enterprises at St. Mary’s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NIH Director's Blog

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
CANCER
fandm.edu

Lindback Award Lecture

Jennifer Morford, Professor of Chemistry, Franklin & Marshall College. Please use the Zoom link if you want to ask a question during the event; priority will be given to F&M students. This event is sponsored by the Office of the Provost. Recorded Nov. 11, 2021, from Zoom.
LANCASTER, PA
NIH Director's Blog

Spatial protein heterogeneity analysis in frozen tissues to evaluate tumor heterogeneity

Anna Fomitcheva-Khartchenko 1 , Maria Anna Rapsomaniki 1 , Bettina Sobottka 2 , Peter Schraml 2 , Govind V Kaigala 1. A new workflow for protein-based tumor heterogeneity probing in tissues is here presented. Tumor heterogeneity is believed to be key for therapy failure and differences in prognosis in cancer patients. Comprehending tumor heterogeneity, especially at the protein level, is critical for tracking tumor evolution, and showing the presence of different phenotypical variants and their location with respect to tissue architecture. Although a variety of techniques is available for quantifying protein expression, the heterogeneity observed in the tissue is rarely addressed. The proposed method is validated in breast cancer fresh-frozen tissues derived from five patients. Protein expression is quantified on the tissue regions of interest (ROI) with a resolution of up to 100 μm in diameter. High heterogeneity values across the analyzed patients in proteins such as cytokeratin 7, β-actin and epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) using a Shannon entropy analysis are observed. Additionally, ROIs are clustered according to their expression levels, showing their location in the tissue section, and highlighting that similar phenotypical variants are not always located in neighboring regions. Interestingly, a patient with a phenotype related to increased aggressiveness of the tumor presents a unique protein expression pattern. In summary, a workflow for the localized extraction and protein analysis of regions of interest from frozen tissues, enabling the evaluation of tumor heterogeneity at the protein level is presented.
CANCER

