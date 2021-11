It isn’t often that an NHL player at the ripe age of 30 finally hits his breakout season, but that very well could be the case for Chris Kreider of the New rk Rangers. For the speedy winger who is now in his 10th NHL season all with the Rangers, has recorded 11 goals through the first 15 games to start the 2021-22 campaign. While it is unlikely that Kreider continues this torrid pace, he could be in the ideal position to break the narrative that has haunted him throughout his career.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO