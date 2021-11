DALLAS — If you like special teams, the Stars’ 4-1 win over the Blues was the game for you. Perhaps the result helped, too. In a game that featured 10 power plays and one penalty shot, Dallas earned its first win over a Central Division opponent this season. The win gave the Stars three wins in their last four games, and gave Dallas a palate cleanser after a 7-2 drubbing in Minnesota two nights prior.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO