AUD/USD Price Analysis: Takes offers at fresh monthly low, 0.7225-20 in focus

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD extends losses to renews multi-day low, ignores oversold RSI conditions. Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level directs sellers to two-month-old horizontal support. AUD/USD remains on the back foot for the second...

www.fxstreet.com

u.today

SHIB Price Analysis for November 20

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE/USD is bearish for the next 24 hours

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today. DOGE/USD is currently trading at $0.2331. Reaction higher followed this morning. The Dogecoin price is in a bearish trend today, as we expect more downside to follow after the current reaction higher is over. DOGE/USD will most likely encounter resistance at $0.25, resulting in additional lower lows set during the next 24 hours. On the downside, we expect support to be at $0.21, and our final target will be set at $0.18 and below.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Retreats from 50% Fibonacci retracement, 1.2530 in focus

USD/CAD holds onto pullback from six-week high, grinds lower of late. RSI nears overbought area, hints at limited upside scope. 50-DMA, support line of short-term ascending channel tests bulls. USD/CAD remains depressed around 1.2600, after reversing from early October highs the previous day. With this, the quote stays below 50%...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Looks to 0.9300 on confirming nearby falling wedge

USD/CHF picks up bids to refresh intraday high, snaps two-day downtrend. MACD backs confirmation of bullish chart pattern, three-day-old horizontal hurdle in focus. 200-HMA joins 50% Fibonacci retracement level to challenge bears. USD/CHF holds onto the first daily gains in three near the intraday top surrounding 0.9270 during early Friday.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Turns south to test 100-SMA amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY is back in the red amid a renewed risk-off wave. Rejection above 21-SMA calls for a retest of 100-SMA on the 4H chart. RSI has pierced through the midline, more downside likely?. USD/JPY is trading below 114.00, having witnessed a sharp 60-pips drop in the last hour after a...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD price reverse its retreating?

The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 has resumed declining below the 200-period moving average MA(200) after breaching below the support line. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1282. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1360. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD slumps to multi-week lows below 0.7250 on broad USD strength

AUD/USD came under stong bearish pressure in the European session on Friday. US Dollar Index tests 96.00 supported by safe-haven flows. There won't be any high-impact data releases from the US. Following a consolidation phase below 0.7300 during the Asian trading hours, the AUD/USD pair lost its traction and dropped...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

EURUSD is trading at 1.1371; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may re-test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1380 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1205. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1515. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1605.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Another test of 2021 high looms closer

DXY reverses two straight daily pullbacks and flirts with 96.00. Next of note comes the YTD peak past 96.20. Further upside targets the so far 2021 high at 96.24 (November 17), while a breakout of this level is expected to shift the attention to the June 2020 low at 95.71 before 97.80 (high June 30 2020).
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD records new YTD lows around 1.1250, rebounds afterwards

EUR/USD dropped to new 16-month lows around 1.1250. The greenback briefly tested the boundaries of 2021 highs. ECB’s Lagarde said there is no rush to tighten monpol. Sellers keeps the European currency under pressure and forces EUR/USD to recede to fresh 16-month lows in the 1.1250 region on Friday. EUR/USD...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Currency market: USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs

USD/JPY's target at 113.30 achieved 113.57 lows. As outlined to trade choices from a missed entry at 114.27 and 114.32, and the rise to 114.96, 2 lots held from 114.96 and 114.27 runs +209 pips. The 2nd lot from 114.96 to 114.27 profited +69 pips if traders bailed while the first lot ran free and clear. Either way to outlined choices, no concept exists to losses in trading.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD rebounds above 1.3400, holds onto modest weekly gains

US dollar pullback late on Friday as market sentiment recovers. Pound is set to end the week higher versus the US dollar and above 1.3400. Charts continue to show weakness in GBP/USD. The GBP/USD pair rose during the American session and recovered from 1.3406 to the 1.3470 area, trimming losses....
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Can growth prospects beat bears' technical stranglehold? US data eyed

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Can growth prospects beat bears' technical stranglehold? US data eyed. Three top-tier UK releases, three higher than estimated results. Alongside an improved market mood that somewhat weighed on the dollar, GBP/USD has been able to find a bottom. The focus is firmly on US data, but also Brexit and covid headlines are set to move cable. GBP/USD has been able to recover from the lows amid upbeat UK data. A jam-packed US calendar ahead of Black Friday and Brexit headlines will set the tone. Mid-November's daily chart is showing bears remain in control. The FX Poll is pointing to short-term losses and gains further down the line. Read more...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

XLM bulls attempt to break downturn and push Stellar price to $0.40

XLM price sees a bullish nudge in the Asian trading session today. Stellar has increased its buy-side volume even before prices reached buy-zone support. Expect bulls to build momentum for next week,bringing XLM price back on the front foot. Stellar price (XLM) bulls are impatient and have already started buying...
STOCKS

