AUD/USD Price Analysis: Takes offers at fresh monthly low, 0.7225-20 in focus

The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 has resumed declining below the 200-period moving average MA(200) after breaching below the support line. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1282. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1360. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO