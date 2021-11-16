ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

From SDSU graduate to New Zealand influencer

By Jordan Rusche
SDSU Collegian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Shanell Peterson always knew she was going to have a “cool” and “crazy” career after college, she had no idea that one day she would become one of New Zealand’s most popular social media influencers. After two years of starting a YouTube channel, “Kishanell,” with her now-fiancé Kishan...

sdsucollegian.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

New Zealand to start reopening borders to world from January

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — New Zealand will reopen its borders to the world over the coming months, the government announced Wednesday, allowing for the return of displaced residents from January and tourists from April. The South Pacific nation imposed harsh border restrictions when the pandemic began, effectively banning...
INDIA
The Independent

Penguin from Antarctica travels 3,000 km to New Zealand, affectionately named Pingu by locals

A rare Antarctic penguin has been found on the shores of New Zealand, 3,000 km away from its home.The Adélie penguin is only the third of its kind to be found on New Zealand’s shores. They were last spotted in the country in 1962 and 1993.In this instance, the penguin was found by a local resident called Harry Singh who works on the beach at Birdlings Flat, a settlement south of the city of Christchurch. He was walking back home with his wife when he spotted the penguin, who has now been named Pingu by locals.“First I thought it (was)...
ANIMALS
indiana105.com

Penguin Journeys from Antarctica to New Zealand

A penguin who found his way to the shores of New Zealand is back in the wild. Named “Pingu” by locals, the penguin was found walking along the beach almost 18-hundred miles from his home in Antarctica. This marks just the third time an Adelie penguin has been found in New Zealand, with the only other live one being found almost 30 years ago. A local hospital wrote on Facebook the penguin was underweight and dehydrated and received fluids and food before being released.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

New Zealand to reopen borders to vaccinated visitors from new year

New Zealand has announced it will reopen its borders to vaccinated visitors in the opening months of 2022, for the first time since prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced their snap closure in the first month of the Covid-19 pandemic. The country’s borders have been closed for more than a year and a half.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
wfsu.org

An Antarctic penguin ends up on New Zealand shore, 2,000 miles from home

A beach in Christchurch, New Zealand, had an unexpected visitor this week — a penguin that had traveled 2,000 miles from its native Antarctica. The bird is known as an Adélie penguin and is the classic black and white tuxedo-looking one. This instance appears to be only the third time that an Adélie penguin has come up to New Zealand's shores.
ANIMALS
survivornet.com

Fox Anchor Lindy Thackston, 40, Heads to Florida for Second Opinion As She Awaits Test Results To Determine If ‘Cancer Is Still In the Body’

Fox anchor Lindy Thackston, 40, was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in May 2020 and the cancer spread to one of her lungs this past September. Most recently, she shared that she’s waiting on blood test results that will reveal if her cancer is still present and whether or not she’ll need more treatment after recently having a part of her left lung removed. She’s also seeking a second opinion at the Mayo Clinic’s Florida location.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#Influencer#Business Opportunities#Mental Health#Shanell#Kishanell#State University#Instagram
saintpaulrepublicans.us

News Blackout on Vaccine Injuries Needs to End

In October when posting the article, “Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness,” I, Publius Jr, had contacted a local newspaper reporter about John O’Looney’s experiences with his claims of a false narrative of the pandemic and the vaccinations. John O’Looney is a Funeral Director in Milton Keynes, England and if you remember he was saying the pandemic seemed to attack nursing homes only and he had suspicions some residents had been euthanized instead of dying from SARS COV2. Later he noticed the uptick in deaths he believed were from the vaccines administered. The reporter responded with a belief more in medical professionals rather than a funeral director in England named O’Looney. Sounds like a crazy name but in England their term for crazy is “Balmy.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
atlantanews.net

The Influencer Marketing Factory Officially Launches Its New Podcast The Influence Factor

Since the beginning of The Influencer Marketing Factory in 2018, the company has always been in the loop of the latest trends. The global influencer marketing agency published a Social Commerce and Creative Economy report that has been downloaded by Fortune 100 companies and thousands of marketers from around the globe. From then on, The Influencer Marketing Factory could see the traction its company had and decided it was time to take a step further.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Australia
The Conversation U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic offers an opportunity to make a healthy shift in body ideals

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everyday life for many people in both trivial and profound ways. Embracing pants without a waistband, trying out creative baking – and perhaps spending a great deal of time sitting, whether for virtual meetings or Netflix binges. For many people, these kinds of behaviors, coupled with the ongoing stressors and limitations of the pandemic, translated to pounds gained and newfound or increased feelings of discomfort about body image. It may seem untimely to think about addressing weight loss or body image while still dealing with the uncertainties and pressures of the ongoing pandemic. However, science has...
FITNESS
Canby Herald

New faces on the board

Veteran of the U.S. Air Force is among several new North Marion School District board membersEditor's note: This story is the first of several introducing new members of the North Marion School District Board. One of the latest additions to the North Marion Board of Directors is a former U.S Air Force Major with a Ph.D. and seven scientific publications to her name.  But the community mostly knows her as Kristie Buckland, a married mom of a 10th-grader and a fifth-grader, who began her term on the school board on Dec. 14, 2020. Buckland is relatively new to town, arriving...
AURORA, OR
wwno.org

An Antarctic penguin ends up on New Zealand shore, 2,000 miles from home

A beach in Christchurch, New Zealand, had an unexpected visitor this week — a penguin that had traveled 2,000 miles from its native Antarctica. The bird is known as an Adélie penguin and is the classic black and white tuxedo-looking one. This instance appears to be only the third time that an Adélie penguin has come up to New Zealand's shores.
ANIMALS
WFAE

An Antarctic penguin ends up on New Zealand shore, 2,000 miles from home

A beach in Christchurch, New Zealand, had an unexpected visitor this week — a penguin that had traveled 2,000 miles from its native Antarctica. The bird is known as an Adélie penguin and is the classic black and white tuxedo-looking one. This instance appears to be only the third time that an Adélie penguin has come up to New Zealand's shores.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy