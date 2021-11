Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. From coast to coast, Audubon works with people and communities who are united by a love of birds and driven by the need to protect the natural habitats that they need to survive. If our decades of conservation work has taught us anything, it’s that environmental concerns should not be divisive. Fortunately, our work regularly brings us into partnership with others who feel the same way. And while our members and network have heeded the call to protect the earth, not everyone has taken the same journey to arrive at that conclusion.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO