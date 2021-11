Hungry and exhausted after three weeks walking across Mexico in a migrant caravan, Elsa Pineda implored US President Joe Biden to give her daughter a chance to escape the dangers of Honduras' gangs. "He has to help those of us who really need it," she said after a night on a concrete floor near the side of a road with hundreds of other migrants. Despite the perils of walking along busy highways through violence-plagued Mexico, sleeping outdoors at night, Honduras in comparison is "a thousand times" more dangerous, said Pineda, 35. "Although we've faced hunger, rain and cold, thanks to God we're still here," she said.

IMMIGRATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO