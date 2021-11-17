ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia says it has toughened foreign interference rules for universities to stop self-censorship on campuses and the covert transfer of sensitive technology, before hundreds of thousands of international students are expected to return as borders closed by the COVID-19 pandemic re-open. International education is Australia’s fourth-largest...

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
TENNIS
Log Cabin Democrat

Is China in the 2020s like Germany in the early 1900s?

Mark Twain is often given credit for the quote, “History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme.” The quote emphasizes that events do not always unfold in the same way, but they often unfold in similar ways. The tale of China’s military ambitions as a great power, just now starting to be told, may end up sharing similarities with the tale of Germany’s military ambitions from the early 1900s. Both tales start with a country’s economy growing so quickly that the country moved from being a minor power to becoming a great power. Germany used its newfound economic might to build a powerful military, which it used in an attempt to expand its territory. China has sent signals that it intends to use its military to pursue the same goal. The strategic decisions that China makes about where and when to enter into conflicts will determine if it is successful or if it suffers setbacks like Germany did.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Australia mocks China's 'silly AUKUS concerns

Australia's Defense Minister derided a senior Chinese diplomat's comments as 'silly? and ?comical,? after the latter dubbed Canberra's trilateral nuclear-powered submarine pact with the US and UK a threat to peace. During a television interview on Friday, Peter Dutton said acting Chinese Ambassador Wang Xining was "probably reading off a...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Andrews
TheConversationAU

How can Australia get cracking on emissions? The know-how we need is in our universities

Australia has been slow to join the global shift towards decarbonisation and lower emissions. Now, ready or not, the world is on the verge of a climate action crescendo. Australia can choose what to do next: act meaningfully and with determination; dither and have its hand forced; or, at worst, face punishing measures such as tariffs. Despite our lumbering start, we are in a fortunate position. We do not need to start from scratch to green our economy and participate wholly in the decarbonisation revolution. While Australia debates “where to from here” as world leaders come together for COP26 in Glasgow,...
MANUFACTURING
milwaukeesun.com

Australia will pay a price for its shambolic foreign policy

A scathing critique of Australia's foreign policy by former Labor PM Paul Keating has caused shockwaves Down Under. But he is correct to highlight the folly of the hardline attitude towards China and disrespect shown to France. On Wednesday, the former prime minister delivered an important and provocative speech at...
CHINA
Telegraph

New lobbying rules may block foreign governments from funding parliamentary groups

Foreign governments could be blocked from funding parliamentary groups and lobbyists stopped from running them under plans to clean up Westminster in the wake of the latest sleaze row. The Telegraph has learnt that Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker, has joined forces with Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader, and Chris...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Education#Hong Kong#Human Rights Watch#Reuters#Chinese#Australian
AFP

Protests cast spotlight on Chinese factories in Serbia

When Dung Nguyen left Vietnam to work abroad, the 37-year-old said he'd been assured he would be employed by a German company in Serbia, only to have his passport taken away upon arrival at a Chinese-run factory where conditions were dire. The situation at the factory and the alleged deception used to lure employees has made headlines in Serbia after Nguyen and hundreds of other Vietnamese went on strike this week. The strike that started on Wednesday was a rare show of defiance by labourers at a Chinese-backed enterprise in the country. Beijing has invested billions in Serbia and neighbouring Balkan countries in recent years, hoping to expand its economic footprint in central Europe.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Japan's foreign minister says China invited him for visit

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Sunday he has been invited to visit China. Hayashi said in an interview on Fuji TV that his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi invited him during a phone call on Thursday. He said he was considering his response and nothing had been decided yet, the network said.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Country
China
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tokyo conveys concerns to Beijing as Chinese ships enter Japanese waters

Tokyo [Japan], November 20 (ANI): Japan has conveyed its concerns to Beijing after a Chinese naval ship sailed in Japan's waters of its southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. A Chinese naval ship had sailed in Japan's waters earlier this week off its southwestern prefecture, the country's Defence Ministry said on Friday.
CHINA
Washington Times

U.S. threatens military response to China in South China Sea dispute

The State Department on Friday warned China that it risks military action from the United States in response to Chinese coast guard efforts to block the resupply of a Philippines island outpost. The department said in a statement that the Chinese coast guard operation Tuesday blocking Philippine resupply ships and...
MILITARY
Times Daily

UK govt vows to toughen rules for lawmakers after ethics row

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday proposed a ban on lawmakers acting as “paid consultants” and promised to tighten ethics rules in response to scandals over lobbying and outside jobs that have tarnished U.K. politics. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
JOBS
b975.com

Explainer-What is the SPR, the emergency oil stash Biden may tap?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is considering tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool oil prices in conjunction with other big consumers like China and Japan. Such a move may not have a long-term impact on dampening U.S. oil prices that hit a seven-year high above $85 a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan row

China has officially downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania, the foreign ministry in Beijing said Sunday, after Taiwan established a de facto embassy in Vilnius. China baulks at any official use of the word "Taiwan" in case it gives international legitimacy to the island, which Beijing considers part of its territory to be taken one day. "The Chinese government had to lower diplomatic relations between the two countries... to safeguard its sovereignty and the basic norms of international relations," the ministry said in a statement announcing the downgrade to the charge d'affaires level. "The Lithuanian government must bear all consequences that arise from this."
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy