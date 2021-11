Texas A&M University-Kingsville’s School of Music will host its annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 in Jones Auditorium. The Christmas Concert represents the School of Music’s gift to the community – the gift of music. There will be about 180 students performing representing four different musical ensembles including Concert and Chamber Choirs, Jazz Band I, Wind Symphony and student members of the Kingsville Symphony Orchestra. There will also be an “Audience Sing-Along” at the end of the program. The concert is scheduled to last about 60 minutes and will end at around 8 p.m.

KINGSVILLE, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO