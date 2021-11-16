Employment/Help Wanted

ADVERTISING COORDINATOR. SEEKING detail-orientated, organized multi-tasker with great customer service skills to act as a liaison between North Dakota newspapers and advertisers, including state agencies, advertising agencies, and private businesses. Individual must be able to juggle multiple emails and advertising requests, process orders, update advertising data, oversee tear sheeting and order confirmations, and some billing. Must be proficient in Excel, Microsoft Word, and possess general math skills. This position will work in our Bismarck office and enjoy a generous benefits package. To apply, send a resume and cover letter including at least two work references to: sarahes@ndna.com. NDNA is an equal opportunity employer.
Comments / 0