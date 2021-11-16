ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Employment/Help Wanted

Galena Gazette
 8 days ago

Culligan full-time delivery route driver needed. Must be able...

www.galenagazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Help Wanted: Construction workers in high demand

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a glut of construction projects around the state from new hotels to a major renovation at the Burlington Airport. But many companies are struggling to find construction workers for the wealth of work. As part of our ongoing series on high-demand jobs, our Kayla Martin visited with SD Ireland Companies, a Williston-based construction firm.
WILLISTON, VT
WBRE

PA CareerLink helping both employees and employers get back to work

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A state-run organization that helps job seekers and employers, says the demand to help the community has grown exponentially. The PA CareerLink of Lycoming County is just one of several locations across the state and since the reopenings, more people have been coming in to find jobs and even more […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
MySanAntonio

How Employees Can Crush Remote Work and How Employers Can Help Them

There's no doubt that the pandemic and related shutdowns have changed how we work and run businesses. More and more employers are moving their workforce to remote work permanently. Several studies conducted since 2020 have shown that remote work can result in greater productivity overall. There are approaches that both...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culligan
WebProNews

AI Helps Restore Trust Between Employers and WFH Workers

In the last 24 months we’ve seen enormous changes to our lives. Our work, our healthcare, and just about everything that we do and all the ways in which we interact changed. Now that we’re closing out 2021, we’re seeing many things returning to some form of the old normals. Some of the changes we’ve made, for better or worse, don’t seem to be going anywhere at all. Let’s learn more about WFH workers and their impact below.
TECHNOLOGY
WUSA9

Employ Prince George's wants to help thousands find jobs in industries facing an extreme labor shortage

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — From Northern Virginia to Baltimore, Employ Prince George's wants to help put people back to work. Employ Prince George's announced its new Transportation and Logistics Consortium Industry Bridge Program, in partnership with Jobs for the Future and Prologis, to help those who are unemployed find jobs in some of the industries hit the hardest by COVID-19.
ECONOMY
theworkathomewoman.com

Company Review: Alorica Work From Home Jobs

It’s great how so many companies are allowing people to work-from-home. One company that has been offering steady work-from-home jobs and focusing on employee retention is Alorica. If you’re looking for remote work, company benefits, and growth opportunities, Alorica is a company you’ll want to check out. They offer a...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Times

Labor shortage creates headache for garbage collectors, residents

Some Hall County residents have seen delays in getting their trash picked up lately while one of the county’s biggest sanitation service providers, Red Oak Sanitation, is struggling to find workers. Owner Stub Luce said they’ve had shortages at all positions. “It doesn’t matter if it’s inside customer service or...
HALL COUNTY, GA
uiargonaut.com

Labor shortage sees few applicants to local businesses

Many businesses in Moscow are having difficulty filling open positions. This is a trend that can be seen across the entirety of the country. At the University of Idaho, 60 random students were asked if they’re working. 38 said that they weren’t. “I got a full-ride scholarship, so that made...
MOSCOW, ID
Shelbyville News

NEW CASTLE HELP WANTED

Class A CDL - Weekdays only M-F. Home every night! Local runs leaving from New Castle, IN every day. Driver makes 28% of trucks weekly gross income or avg. @$28/hr. Option to pick up a Saturday or Sunday run if desirable. Call 765-425-0749 or email.
NEW CASTLE, IN
Times-Online

Help Wanted

ADVERTISING COORDINATOR. SEEKING detail-orientated, organized multi-tasker with great customer service skills to act as a liaison between North Dakota newspapers and advertisers, including state agencies, advertising agencies, and private businesses. Individual must be able to juggle multiple emails and advertising requests, process orders, update advertising data, oversee tear sheeting and order confirmations, and some billing. Must be proficient in Excel, Microsoft Word, and possess general math skills. This position will work in our Bismarck office and enjoy a generous benefits package. To apply, send a resume and cover letter including at least two work references to: sarahes@ndna.com. NDNA is an equal opportunity employer.
JOBS
Times-Online

Help Wanted

INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY INSTRUCTOR – Fargo. NDSCS - Fargo has a FT, 9-month, benefited, tenure-track teaching position beginning January 2022. Primary focus will be programming, databases, networking, and hardware. Salary DOE, plus excellent benefit package, including fully paid Health insurance. Screening begins Immediately. Interested candidates must submit the online application. EOE. For more information go to: www.ndscs.edu/join-our-team.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy