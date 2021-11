Averett University's theater department will open its new show, “All Together Now!” at 7 p.m. Friday in Pritchett Auditorium in the Frith Fine Arts Center. The program is part of a global event celebrating local theater with more than 2,500 participating. Patrons can enjoy hit songs from Broadway musicals featuring lyrics of hope for troubling times. The performances offer an enjoyable night of popular musicals as a fundraiser for the theater department. Another show is set for 7 p.m. Saturday. Two performances will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. Learn more online at www.averett.edu/about-us/arts-averett.

