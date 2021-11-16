ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaCognata reassigned to National Music Museum

By Bailey Zubke
 8 days ago

Starting Jan. 1, the National Music Museum (NMM) will have a new person assisting with collections. John LaCognata, director of bands for the Fine Arts Department at USD, is moving to the NMM to assist with transitioning collections from Julian Hall and...

abc57.com

Free admission at Studebaker National Museum and History Museum today

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Both the Studebaker National Museum and History Museum are offering free admission to Vets and active service members today. Right now, there is a special exhibit displaying vehicles, jet engines, munitions, and others that were created for military use from 1853 through present day. If Vets...
thelaurelofasheville.com

WCU Fine Art Museum Earns National Recognition

The Western Carolina University (WCU) Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center has achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). The AAM is an organization representing more than 30,000 museum professionals and volunteers, institutions and corporate partners, and their accreditation program is one of the the highest national recognitions afforded to a museum in the US. Less than 16 percent of accredited museums are university museums like the WCU Fine Art Museum. Denise Drury Homewood, executive director of the museum, led the 10-year effort for accreditation. “The most difficult part of this process was sustaining our momentum over the years,” says Homewood. “However, we were fortunate to have dozens of faculty, staff, students and community partners who rallied around us to reach this milestone. The process of preparing for accreditation has certainly strengthened our operations and focused our vision for the future.”
Atlas Obscura

Museum of Museums

The Museum of Museums (MoM) is a contemporary art space that opened in Seattle in 2020. It has three floors and a variety of exhibitions that range from traditional art to immersive installations. In addition to its main shows, MoM houses a miniature museum called SMCA, a model apartment that houses the collection of a local artist, a children’s exhibition, a four-seat theater, and more.
State
South Dakota State
KWQC

Putnam Museum awarded National recognition and grant

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Putnam Museum and Science Center received national recognition and a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services for an ongoing community collaboration exploring regional history Tuesday. As the only one in the state of Iowa, the grant provides $245,000 for community-based regional history...
inparkmagazine.com

The National WWII Museum announces Expressions of America nighttime experience

During its tribute to servicemembers on Veterans Day, The National WWII Museum announced a groundbreaking future addition to its campus: Expressions of America, a first-of-its-kind nighttime sound and light experience celebrating the power of individual Americans to impact the world around them during a time of monumental conflict. Available exclusively...
edmondsbeacon.com

Music at Cascadia Art Museum: Brahms and Bach

Cascadia Art Museum continues its classical chamber music concert series Sunday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. with violist Mara Gearman from the Seattle Symphony and internationally acclaimed pianist Paige Roberts Molloy. The program includes sonatas for viola and piano by Johannes Brahms and J. S. Bach and a selection by...
buckscountyherald.com

National Canal Museum slates photography contest

Since July 2020, the National Canal Museum in Easton has been home to a special exhibition, “Where Creativity Flows: Two Centuries of Art Inspired by Our Canals.”. To honor the final months of this exhibit, closing Dec. 19, the National Canal Museum invites amateur and professional photographers alike to submit original photographs for a juried competition. The top 25 pieces will be displayed in a free to the public exhibition at the museum’s Welcome Center during the month of December, and the top three winners will be awarded prizes related to the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.
TBR News Media

Whaling Museum hosts Music Trivia Night Nov. 18

Join the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor for an online music-themed night of trivia on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. From whale songs to sea shanties to cricket chirps to Mozart to Broadway to the Beatles to Beyonce, join them for a tune-filled evening with trivia questions about music in film, television, art, nature, and history. For adults. Free to play, $10 donation appreciated. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. For more information, call 631-367-3418.
passionpassport.com

Golden Hours at Timmins Museum: National Exhibition Centre

The rich heritage of Northeastern Ontario consists of its indigenous population and its gold mining history. Known as the City with a Heart of Gold, Timmins is located in one of the most affluent mineral-producing areas in the western hemisphere—and has received worldwide recognition as a major player in global mining.
WBAY Green Bay

National Railroad Museum Polar Express and Festival of Trees open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The holiday season is really kicking into high gear, literally, as the Polar Express takes off for its first ride of the year to the North Pole, tonight at the National Railroad Museum. “You think about Christmas and there is the tradition of putting that...
visiteureka.com

HSU Music Department Performs at the Morris Graves Museum of Art!

Faculty members from Humboldt State University Music Department will perform at the Morris Graves Museum of Art on Saturday, November 20th at 2:00 pm. The program will contain music pieces in a variety of styles, showcasing the wide range of talent of the HSU Music Department faculty! The performing artists will provide the listeners with comprehensive views on all of the chamber music works. Enjoy an afternoon of classical, crossover genres, chamber music, and solo performances, including Quartet op.1 by Mendelssohn, performed by Cindy Moyer, violin, Karen Davy, viola, Garrick Wood, cello, and Daniela Mineva, piano. The program will also include piano music from the computer game Celeste played by Daniela Mineva and Ryan McGaughey, more solo computer game piano music played by Ryan McGaughey, as well as Garrick Woods, and Daniela Mineva, playing some of the Franck cello-piano sonata!
DCist

Sponsored: National Philharmonic Presents A Musical Celebration Of The Film ‘The Bodyguard’

The iconic soundtrack from The Bodyguard leaps from screen to stage on November 12 at 8 p.m. for a musical celebration of the award-winning 1992 classic romance at The Music Center at Strathmore. NatPhil Pops Conductor Luke Frazier and Soloist Deborah Cox capture the magic of “I Will Always Love You,” “I Have Nothing,” and more through scenes from the film, captivating dance, and reimagined performances.
Times Leader

Haitian drummer’s music will complement Everhart Museum exhibits

Gaston ‘Bonga’ Jean-Baptiste will perform on Saturday in Scranton. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. On Saturday, Nov. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m., the Everhart Museum will present “Light on Culture,” a free event featuring performances by Gaston Jean-Baptiste, known as Bonga, a highly accomplished and well-traveled drummer and multi-instrumentalist from Haiti. Bonga delivers deeply felt performances celebrating Haiti’s rich cultural heritage and traditions. Admission is free all day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free tours and programs from 1 to 4.
frontdoorsmedia.com

Arizona Science Center Receives Highest National Museum Recognition

Arizona Science Center achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the highest national recognition conferred to the nation’s museums. Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, to governments, funders, outside agencies, and to the museum-going public. “Through a rigorous process of self-assessment and review by its peers, the...
