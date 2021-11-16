LaCognata reassigned to National Music Museum

The Western Carolina University (WCU) Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center has achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). The AAM is an organization representing more than 30,000 museum professionals and volunteers, institutions and corporate partners, and their accreditation program is one of the the highest national recognitions afforded to a museum in the US. Less than 16 percent of accredited museums are university museums like the WCU Fine Art Museum. Denise Drury Homewood, executive director of the museum, led the 10-year effort for accreditation. “The most difficult part of this process was sustaining our momentum over the years,” says Homewood. “However, we were fortunate to have dozens of faculty, staff, students and community partners who rallied around us to reach this milestone. The process of preparing for accreditation has certainly strengthened our operations and focused our vision for the future.”

MUSEUMS ・ 5 DAYS AGO