LaCognata reassigned to National Music Museum

Faculty members from Humboldt State University Music Department will perform at the Morris Graves Museum of Art on Saturday, November 20th at 2:00 pm. The program will contain music pieces in a variety of styles, showcasing the wide range of talent of the HSU Music Department faculty! The performing artists will provide the listeners with comprehensive views on all of the chamber music works. Enjoy an afternoon of classical, crossover genres, chamber music, and solo performances, including Quartet op.1 by Mendelssohn, performed by Cindy Moyer, violin, Karen Davy, viola, Garrick Wood, cello, and Daniela Mineva, piano. The program will also include piano music from the computer game Celeste played by Daniela Mineva and Ryan McGaughey, more solo computer game piano music played by Ryan McGaughey, as well as Garrick Woods, and Daniela Mineva, playing some of the Franck cello-piano sonata!
