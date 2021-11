A new business launched by a nurse to help adults over the age of 50 reduce their risk for developing dementia is now located in the Midlands. Michelle Thompson has been a nurse for over 15 years taking care of the needs of older adults. She graduated from Midlands Technical College and jumped right into taking care of older adults advocating for their needs. Thompson gained experience working at several local hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and physician’s offices. She states working with older adults was her passion because of the experience her grandfather had while in a hospital.

