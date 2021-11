ON View – November 11th – December 5th, 2021. 37,000 years ago, someone decided to adorn a rock and the first painting was born. Cut to 1508 when Michelangelo took on one challenging commission only to finish five years later with the Sistine Chapel masterpiece for which he was only paid in today’s market the equivalent of 78k. And then we have the Danish artist, Jens Haaning, who just gave the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Denmark two blank canvases after being paid 84k to create two works of art. The two were titled “Take the Money and Run.”

VISUAL ART ・ 11 DAYS AGO