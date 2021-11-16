Buy this Catskills bungalow colony and own a piece of the Borscht Belt

This beautifully designed and impeccably furnished craftsman style home sits on an oversized lot just steps away from the gem of the city - Liberty Park. The park provides 80 acres of year round entertainment including walking and jogging trails, leisure activity and picnicking, year round tennis and swimming as well as the renown Tracy Aviary. Entirely updated both inside and out, the home boasts a bright and open floor plan, high ceilings, hardwood floors, six bedrooms, four and 1/2 baths and an office. In addition to the main floor gourmet kitchen, there is an additional kitchen and separate living area in the basement. This separate living area with two bedrooms and a full bath would be ideal for an aging parent, nanny, or a teenager who desires a bit more space. The carefully manicured and fully maintained yard provides privacy and year round beauty. A fully integrated and wifi enabled system provides round the clock security coverage, control of thermostats, door locks and monitors from anywhere in the world. Importantly, you are just minutes from downtown Salt Lake, the University of Utah, Research Park and numerous world class medical facilities including the Huntsman Cancer Center and Primary Children's Hospital. Also, the proximity to the.
