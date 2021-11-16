Buy this Catskills bungalow colony and own a piece of the Borscht Belt

I'm sure we're all well aware that I'm an impulse shopper. If I see it and I like it, the chances of me leaving it behind are slim to none. As an editor, this doesn't seem to pose a problem, but as a New York resident with little to no closet space, it's a huge issue. But don't worry—I'm strategically tackling this issue by being more intentional about the items I purchase (because to stop shopping completely isn't an option). From now on, I should be able to style everything I buy multiple ways, and all of my recent purchases from Urban Outfitters fit the bill. I ordered some pieces that I can wear to holiday gatherings but that will also work for my everyday lifestyle. (Peep the red puffer and metallic bag above.) The pieces I've selected for you below have a holiday feel with a casual twist. Ready to take holiday dressing to the next level? Keep scrolling.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO