City Unveils New Fire Station Serving NE Des Moines

Press Release

City leaders and fire department personnel today are commemorating the opening of Des Moines’ newest station at 4150 East 42nd Street that improves fire protection and response times to thousands of residents in the rapidly developing area of northeast Des Moines.

"This is a significant day in public safety for our residents,” said Mayor Frank Cownie. “Fire Station 11 will allow us to better serve one of the fastest growing areas of Des Moines by enhancing the already excellent fire protection we provide."

Construction of Fire Station 11 began in August 2019 with the demolition of the former Relax Inn motel. The project progressed that year when funding increased for firefighter staffing through the infusion of Local Option Sales & Service Tax revenue. Cost of the station, including land purchase, architectural design, building site preparation and construction, totaled $8 million.

“Without a doubt, revenue from the one-cent sales tax made this fire station a reality and it underscores our commitment to use that revenue to better serve our neighborhoods and residents,” City Manager Scott Sanders said.

Located on a three-acre site, Fire Station 11 incorporates highly energy-efficient materials and systems and is intended to be LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified. Large portions of the site will incorporate native prairie landscaping to promote stormwater retention and soil infiltration that will reduce the need for irrigation, pesticides and fertilizers.

“Fire Station 11 also has advanced design elements to keep our firefighters safe when they return from an emergency call involving hazardous environments or substances,” said Fire Chief John TeKippe. “I am grateful to our firefighters who worked with the team to develop a station and system to keep our hundreds of firefighters as safe as possible and will serve as a model when we begin upgrading our other fire stations.”