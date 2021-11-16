ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

City Unveils New Fire Station Serving NE Des Moines

Des Moines, Iowa
Des Moines, Iowa
 8 days ago

Press Release

City leaders and fire department personnel today are commemorating the opening of Des Moines’ newest station at 4150 East 42nd Street that improves fire protection and response times to thousands of residents in the rapidly developing area of northeast Des Moines.

"This is a significant day in public safety for our residents,” said Mayor Frank Cownie. “Fire Station 11 will allow us to better serve one of the fastest growing areas of Des Moines by enhancing the already excellent fire protection we provide."

Construction of Fire Station 11 began in August 2019 with the demolition of the former Relax Inn motel. The project progressed that year when funding increased for firefighter staffing through the infusion of Local Option Sales & Service Tax revenue. Cost of the station, including land purchase, architectural design, building site preparation and construction, totaled $8 million.

“Without a doubt, revenue from the one-cent sales tax made this fire station a reality and it underscores our commitment to use that revenue to better serve our neighborhoods and residents,” City Manager Scott Sanders said.

Located on a three-acre site, Fire Station 11 incorporates highly energy-efficient materials and systems and is intended to be LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified. Large portions of the site will incorporate native prairie landscaping to promote stormwater retention and soil infiltration that will reduce the need for irrigation, pesticides and fertilizers.

“Fire Station 11 also has advanced design elements to keep our firefighters safe when they return from an emergency call involving hazardous environments or substances,” said Fire Chief John TeKippe. “I am grateful to our firefighters who worked with the team to develop a station and system to keep our hundreds of firefighters as safe as possible and will serve as a model when we begin upgrading our other fire stations.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and leaders

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is subpoenaing the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, going directly after the right-wing groups as well as their leaders. A Tuesday set of subpoenas seeks documents from the extremist and militia groups along with testimony from Henry “Enrique”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to reinstate workplace COVID vaccine rule

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration asked a federal appeals court on Tuesday to lift a court-ordered stay on a sweeping workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule to avoid serious harm to public health, or alternatively to allow a masking-and-testing requirement. Delaying the rule by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
CBS News

Ohio jury blames CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies for opioid crisis

In a first, a federal jury has found three pharmacies liable for their role in distributing opioids — a verdict that could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for contributing to the opioid crisis. CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies recklessly distributed...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Stations#Firefighters#Pesticides#Leed
Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa

31
Followers
77
Post
134
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines is the capital and the most populous city in the U.S. state of Iowa. It is also the county seat of Polk County. A small part of the city extends into Warren County. It was incorporated on September 22, 1851, as Fort Des Moines, which was shortened to "Des Moines" in 1857.

Comments / 0

Community Policy