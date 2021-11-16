ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

International Medical Graduates in Nephrology

 8 days ago

A significant portion of the nephrology workforce has traditionally consisted of non-United States (US) citizen international medical graduates and international research trainees. Although international medical graduates are offered opportunities...

The Transplant Nephrology Workforce

In this study we understand that how The population of patients with kidney transplants in the United States is growing. The delivery of transplant care is complex, involves a multidisciplinary transplant team, and care coordination between transplant and community providers. The transplant nephrologist is central to the delivery of this care and assumes a multitude of clinical and nonclinical roles and responsibilities. With a growing population of patients requiring transplant care that spans a continuum from pretransplant referral to long-term posttransplant management, an understanding of the current state of the transplant nephrology workforce in the United States and the future that it faces is important in ensuring that current and future needs of both patients and physicians are met. In this article, we (1) review the scope of practice of the transplant nephrologist, (2) discuss the state of training in the field of transplant nephrology, (3) review the role of the referring primary nephrologist in the care of patients undergoing kidney transplant.
Nephrology Compensation Report 2021: Pandemic Shows Minimal Financial Impact

Despite being below the middle earners for more than 29 physician specialties surveyed in the past several years, nephrologists are among the few medical specialists to see a notable increase in earnings year-over-year, according to the Medscape Nephrologist Compensation Report 2021. Nephrologists averaged earnings of $311,000 in the most recent survey year of 2020 versus $306,000 in 2019 and $305,000 in 2018. However, as with all other medical specialties, nephrologists were not entirely immune to the COVID-19 pandemic’s financial impact.
