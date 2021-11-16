ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

The Transplant Nephrology Workforce

In this study we understand that how The population of patients with kidney transplants in the United States is growing. The delivery of transplant care is complex, involves a multidisciplinary transplant team, and care...

International Medical Graduates in Nephrology

A significant portion of the nephrology workforce has traditionally consisted of non-United States (US) citizen international medical graduates and international research trainees. Although international medical graduates are offered opportunities for training and professional growth that are beyond those available in their countries of origin, they typically encounter barriers to transition from training to practice and early-stage career development. In this article, we describe the exchange visitor and temporary worker visas granted to foreign trainees in the United States, focusing on the transition from training to nephrology practice and/or research. While we provide general recommendations on how to navigate this tedious and unpredictable process for both programs and trainees, consultation with immigration attorneys is indispensable for a successful outcome. Trainees are therefore encouraged to seek continuous support from their programs/sponsors and assistance from immigration representatives at their training institutions.
Community members share organ transplant experiences

After Jim Lovelace learned that his sister-in-law, Kristen Ames Lovelace, needed a kidney transplant due to kidney disease, he mulled the decision to step forward and offer one of his own, ultimately submitting to the rigorous tests that would determine if he was a suitable donor. “I’m in my mid-50s,...
Nephrology Compensation Report 2021: Pandemic Shows Minimal Financial Impact

Despite being below the middle earners for more than 29 physician specialties surveyed in the past several years, nephrologists are among the few medical specialists to see a notable increase in earnings year-over-year, according to the Medscape Nephrologist Compensation Report 2021. Nephrologists averaged earnings of $311,000 in the most recent survey year of 2020 versus $306,000 in 2019 and $305,000 in 2018. However, as with all other medical specialties, nephrologists were not entirely immune to the COVID-19 pandemic’s financial impact.
UF Health provides Marine with double lung transplant

Robert Domen has been at UF Health since June 30th, but now, he is finally ready to go home. After contracting COVID-19, Domen, an active-duty marine, needed intensive care because of the extensive damage done to his lungs. Through the efforts of health care workers, the perseverance of Domen and the support of his family, Domen was able to become one of nearly 30 people to receive a double lung transplant at UF Health since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
