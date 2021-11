Atlanta United’s fifth season has been nothing short of a roller coaster of emotions. It all came to end on Sunday as the Five Stripes rolled up to New York (you can read my tirade on the locale at the end of the article) for what would be their final match of 2021. Anyway, irritation with the obstacles (pitch considerations) to having the world take MLS seriously aside, the match started and could have gone either way in the first few minutes. Atlanta and NYCFC both spent the first half playing tenderly and trying to take advantage of transitions, but neither capitalized.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO