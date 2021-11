Terry scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blues. Terry's point streak is up to 11 games. He buried a centering pass from Sonny Milano for the go-ahead goal just 2:46 into the third period to extend his streak. Terry has produced 15 points (eight goals, seven helpers) during an incredible hot run. He's now shooting 32 percent on the year -- that's wildly unsustainable for the winger who set his new career high for goals in a season in November. Even if he drops off a bit, he's been a big part of the Ducks' 6-4-3 start to the season by playing well in a top-six role.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO