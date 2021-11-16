ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Opportunities for Subspecialization

This study clearly depicts that The interface between nephrology and other fields of medicine continues to expand. With the advent of novel therapies...

Biomarker Highly Predictive of Dapagliflozin Response in HFrEF

According to a biomarker sub-study of patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) from the DAPA-HF trial, presented during the 2021 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, increases in high-sensitivity cardiac troponin T (hsTnT) during a 1-year time interval were highly predictive of subsequent risk of worsening heart failure and cardiovascular death.
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
scitechdaily.com

New COVID-19 Danger Revealed: SARS-CoV-2 Virus Can Infect the Inner Ear

The prevalence of auditory symptoms in Covid-19 patients is unknown, but infection of the inner ears may be responsible for hearing and balance problems. Many Covid-19 patients have reported symptoms affecting the ears, including hearing loss and tinnitus. Dizziness and balance problems can also occur, suggesting that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may be able to infect the inner ear.
Knowridge Science Report

This common arthritis drug may save lives in COVID

In a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, researchers found hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care. The study is from Vanderbilt University. One author is...
deseret.com

What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots. But now there are lingering questions about side effects for people who get the booster shots, especially if they’ve decided...
Knowridge Science Report

Vaccines may not prevent severe COVID-19 in these people

In a new study from Regenstrief Institute, researchers found that COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at protecting against COVID-19-associated hospitalizations in people who are immunocompromised. In general, immunocompromised individuals are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes. These findings indicate that while two-doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are beneficial...
deseret.com

The CDC’s COVID-19 booster recommendation has a major flaw, expert says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults in the country — but experts are worried about the recommendation’s language. Per Axios, the CDC said that American adults “may” get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But those with high-risk medical...
PLANetizen

CDC: Time to Rethink Herd Immunity

“If you really want true herd immunity, where you get a blanket of protection over the country ... you want about 75 to 85 percent of the country to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease scientist, in an interview with a Vox on Dec. 15, 2020.
healththoroughfare.com

Smokers Could Deal With Stroke as a First Sign of Cardiovascular Disease

You may have guessed by now that smoking won’t grant you superhuman strength, nor will it create extra neurons for you. About eight centuries ago, it was discovered that smoking could cause lung cancer. Later on, medical researchers found other major health disadvantages for those who are frequently smoking. TimesNowNews.com...
CBS Boston

‘There’s Something Neurological Going On,’ COVID Could Cause Depression And Anxiety, Researchers Say

WALTHAM (CBS) – “I slept for basically two weeks straight.” That was a symptom Hailey Cray expected when she got the coronavirus last December. “Going up the stairs here, it took everything. I would stop halfway up and have to take a deep breath,” she told WBZ-TV. She also expected a loss of smell and taste, which did impact her. In fact, she still doesn’t have it back fully, something the 23-year-old says has been a significant source of frustration for someone who loves to cook. But what she did not expect was a significant and long-term worsening of her depression and anxiety. “Just...
Knowridge Science Report

This study finds the root cause of ‘long COVID’

In a recent study published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, researchers found that patients with long COVID syndrome continue to have higher measures of blood clotting, which may help explain their persistent symptoms, such as reduced physical fitness and fatigue. The study is from RCSI University of Medicine...
saintpaulrepublicans.us

News Blackout on Vaccine Injuries Needs to End

In October when posting the article, “Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness,” I, Publius Jr, had contacted a local newspaper reporter about John O’Looney’s experiences with his claims of a false narrative of the pandemic and the vaccinations. John O’Looney is a Funeral Director in Milton Keynes, England and if you remember he was saying the pandemic seemed to attack nursing homes only and he had suspicions some residents had been euthanized instead of dying from SARS COV2. Later he noticed the uptick in deaths he believed were from the vaccines administered. The reporter responded with a belief more in medical professionals rather than a funeral director in England named O’Looney. Sounds like a crazy name but in England their term for crazy is “Balmy.”
