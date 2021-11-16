ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Interventional Nephrology

The aim of this study is to determine The nephrologist has a pivotal role as the leader of multidisciplinary teams to optimize vascular access care of...

The Transplant Nephrology Workforce

In this study we understand that how The population of patients with kidney transplants in the United States is growing. The delivery of transplant care is complex, involves a multidisciplinary transplant team, and care coordination between transplant and community providers. The transplant nephrologist is central to the delivery of this care and assumes a multitude of clinical and nonclinical roles and responsibilities. With a growing population of patients requiring transplant care that spans a continuum from pretransplant referral to long-term posttransplant management, an understanding of the current state of the transplant nephrology workforce in the United States and the future that it faces is important in ensuring that current and future needs of both patients and physicians are met. In this article, we (1) review the scope of practice of the transplant nephrologist, (2) discuss the state of training in the field of transplant nephrology, (3) review the role of the referring primary nephrologist in the care of patients undergoing kidney transplant.
Study: Practitioners Face Reimbursement Barriers for Lifestyle Medicine Interventions

The respondents included dietitians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, physical therapists, and physicians. Research results show that many physicians and other clinicians are hindered from helping patients make these changes. A survey of 1286 practitioners shows that 55% reported not receiving any reimbursement for lifestyle medicine practices, while 27% reported some...
Financial intervention as diabetes prevention focus of study at Creighton University

OMAHA, Neb. (Nov. 15, 2021) – An Omaha foundation and Creighton University health care researchers are teaming up to study whether a team-based financial education and lifestyle medicine intervention can both be good for the pocketbook and have measurable health benefits. The Diabetes Education Center, established in 1984 and later...
Simple intervention improved spirometry adherence for outpatient cystic fibrosis clinic

Pre-clinic phone call reminders improved the number of patients with cystic fibrosis who submitted home spirometry test results prior to their telehealth visit, researchers reported at the virtual North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference. Laura Russian, BSRC, RRT, RPFT, pediatric respiratory therapist at Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, and...
Moving Forward With Biologics In Lupus Nephritis

The aim of this study is to understand The majority of patients with systemic lupus erythematosus develop lupus nephritis (LN) which significantly contributes to increased risks of hospitalizations, ESRD, and death. Unfortunately, treatments for LN have not changed over the past 15 years. Despite continued efforts to elucidate the pathogenesis of LN, no new drugs have yet replaced the standard-of-care regimens of cyclophosphamide or mycophenolate mofetil plus high-dose corticosteroids. The significant limitations of standard-of-care are low complete response rates, risk of flares, and ongoing inflammation in the kidney leading to progressive renal dysfunction. Repeat and prolonged treatments are often needed to control disease, leading to a high level of severe side effects. The development of targeted drugs with better efficacy and safety is desperately needed. The rationale for targeting key immunologic pathways in LN continues to be strongly supported by basic and translational research and has generated the hope and excitement of testing these therapies in human LN.
SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
New COVID-19 Danger Revealed: SARS-CoV-2 Virus Can Infect the Inner Ear

The prevalence of auditory symptoms in Covid-19 patients is unknown, but infection of the inner ears may be responsible for hearing and balance problems. Many Covid-19 patients have reported symptoms affecting the ears, including hearing loss and tinnitus. Dizziness and balance problems can also occur, suggesting that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may be able to infect the inner ear.
Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
Healthcare workers given new vaccine mandate

Both clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers will be required to get vaccine under new CMS mandate. Healthcare workers in the U.S. will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, according to a new order from The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The mandate will affect around...
'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots. But now there are lingering questions about side effects for people who get the booster shots, especially if they’ve decided...
This common arthritis drug may save lives in COVID

In a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, researchers found hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care. The study is from Vanderbilt University. One author is...
Local hospitals respond to vaccine mandate, will require employees be vaccinated

WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
