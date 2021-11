Theodore had two assists, three shots on goal and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken. Teammate Reilly Smith told Jesse Granger of The Athletic that the Golden Knights' third goal should be Theodore's, so it's possible that his stat line will get changed after the fact. Theodore will have a two-point effort on his ledger either way, giving him eight through 13 contests this year. The 26-year-old has added 33 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in a top-four role.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO