Kahkonen will get the starting nod for Sunday's home tilt against the Islanders, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Kahkonen has appeared in just one game so far this season, coughing up five goals on 29 shots in a loss to Nashville last month. The 25-year-old should continue to be used sparingly behind Cam Talbot, but he'll likely see another start next week as Minnesota has another back-to-back on the schedule. He went 16-8-0 with a .902 save percentage last season.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO