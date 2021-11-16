ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] Super Junior D&E - 'Countdown'

By Lorr-Ye
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]. Despite the duo's ten-year-long tenure, COUNTDOWN is Super Junior D&E's first-ever full-length album. Though slotted originally for October, the duo has finally released their long-awaited album as of November 2021. "ZERO" acts as the pair's chosen title,...

allkpop.com

DRIPPIN continue countdown until new UNIVERSE single with 'Vertigo' MV teaser

DRIPPIN is only days away from releasing their UNIVERSE single!. On November 7 KST, the Woollim Entertainment boy group unveiled a music video teaser for their upcoming single "Vertigo" for the fandom mobile application UNIVERSE. The clip begins with the members playing a makeshift game of football outside when suddenly the scene skips to nightfall, with the members running through a city as if they are trying to escape something.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

EP Review: Lamorn - Encore [Mau5trap]

Music often thrusts teens into a spotlight very quickly. That is what has happened with Lamorn, an 18-year-old snapped by deadmau5 for his label mau5trap after hearing an early song on a stream. The young producer has since gone on to tour some big stages with deadmau5, including at Red Rocks recently. His music has trickled out in bits and pieces with singles and remixes, but this week he shared his most complete project yet – an eight track EP Encore.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Super Junior D&E drop 'Zero' performance on 'Good Day New York'

Super Junior D&E have dropped their performance video for "Zero" on 'Good Day New York'. The Super Junior unit brough the English version of their track on November 4 KST, and after sitting down for an interview, they performed it on the FOX5 morning show. "Zero" is the title song of the duo's first album 'Countdown', which includes "Be", "California Love", "Blue Moon", and "Red Muhly" as pre-releases.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Stray Kids drop teaser images for special single 'Christmas EveL'

Stray Kids have unveiled their latest teaser images for 'Christmas EveL'!. The members are looking sharp in an arcade studio. In the unit teaser photos, Bang Chan, Hyunjin, Han and I.N. look classy, and Lee Know, Changbin, Felix and Seungmin show off fierce and exquisite look. The group's special single...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

MONSTA X's mini album 'No Limit' enters worldwide iTunes song chart

MONSTA X's recently released album 'No Limit' has entered the iTunes charts!. The group's 10th mini album's title track "Rush Hour" entered the worldwide iTunes song chart at No.32 on yesterday's update (November 19). The album's side tracks also entered the chart, "Autobahn" at No.118, "Got me in chains" at No.166, "Ride With U" at No.195, "Just Love" at No.198, and "I got Love" at No.200.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Album Review: u-Ziq & Mrs Jynx - Secret Garden [Planet Mu]

Mike Paradinas, known as µ-Ziq and the owner of Planet Mu, has teamed up with Hannah Davidson, known professionally as Mrs Jynx, on a new album titled Secret Garden. The project was born out of a conversation in the spring of 2021, where they talked about the therapeutic nature of music when life is tough. Both had recently lost a parent to cancer.
ROCK MUSIC
allkpop.com

B.I.G reminisces on the past in MV teaser for upcoming single 'Flashback'

B.I.G is getting closer and closer to the release of their new single!. On November 21 KST, the boy group unveiled a music video teaser for their upcoming single "Flashback." Following the theme of the song's title, the teaser shows snippets of past B.I.G music videos for "Hello Hello" and "Are You Ready." The video then jumps to show the group in the present-day on the set of their upcoming video.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

B.I.G unveils a glowing 'FLASHBACK' teaser photo of Jinseok

B.I.G is getting closer to their long-awaited comeback!. The next member to feature in the line of teasers for their upcoming single album 'FLASHBACK' is Jinseok!. He sits on a counter. He seems to be in a contemplative mood, and the bright white light shrouds him beautifully!. 'FLASHBACK' is set...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

IU wins #1 + Performances from November 20th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!. On this week's episode, Kang Seung Yeon debuted with "Beep Beep", Cho Hye Sun debuted with "Don't Leave Me", MONSTA X came back with "Rush Hour", Weki Meki returned with "Siesta", Younha made a comeback with "Oort Cloud", Jeong Dong Won came back with "Goodbye My Love", BLACKSWAN returned with "Close to Me", and Ahn Sung Joon made a comeback with "No.1 KOREA".
WORLD
allkpop.com

Stray Kids raise anticipation for upcoming single 'Winter Falls' through new MV teaser

Stray Kids are getting closer and closer to new music!. On November 22 KST, JYP Entertainment released the first music video teaser for Stray Kids' upcoming single "Winter Falls," the title track off of their holiday-themed special single album 'Christmas EveL.' The members are seen in different parts of a mysterious, quiet city at night in the clip, with a minimalist track playing in the background until its broken by a preview of the song's vocals.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

NCT 2021 travels across time and space in new teaser video 'YearDream: Stage 0 - The 7th Sense (The First Encounter of a Dream)'

Stay tuned for more! NCT 2021's 3rd album 'Universe' is set to drop on December 14 KST. What this article doesn't say is that the debut song for NCT U in early 2016 "The 7th Sense" is also the introduction of the entire NCT concept of the subconscious connecting to others through dreams. The lyrics of "The 7th Sense" even says, 'In the same dream, I hear a familiar song that calls to me. It connects us.' The idea of determining what is real and what is a dream is ever-present in NCT. NCT U's "The 7th Sense" says in its lyrics, 'I’m doubting this moment, between dreams and reality'. The entirety of NCT 127's album "Regular-Irregular" used this concept to make half of their album realistic, and the other half dream-like (both versions of their song "Regular" have a different take on the lyrics. The English version is dreamlike, and the Korean version is more realistic). The lyrics of NCT U's "Raise the Roof" say, 'Did you hear the signal? We gon' resonate, wow. Oh, a special sense, get rid of all the rules you knew. Hurry and respond now.' There's an unspoken, unheard call that brings the NCT boys together, and in their shared subconscious world (called the 'ether', which was introduced in an NCT 2020 promo video), who's to say what is real and what is a dream? In other promo videos, you can see that their shared "sense" that connects them goes beyond time and space, and that is what brings all the subunits together.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

MAMAMOO's Hwasa shares a cryptic teaser about her comeback

Fans were not expecting a 2nd teaser after the midnight post on Mamamoo's official social media. However, Hwasa took to her Instagram 7.1M followers to share an additional teaser of her lead single, "I'm a 빛," which left many rather stomped yet intrigued. The teaser shows a bored-looking Hwasa holding...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Ghost9 unveils a charismatic visual film for 'NOW : Who We are Facing'

Ghost9 unveiled a charismatic visual film for their upcoming mini-album. On November 22 at noon KST, Ghost9 took to their official YouTube channel to release the visual film for 'NOW : Who We are Facing'. In this video teaser, the members are seen exuding charisma as they gaze into the camera.
MUSIC
inthrill.com

Adele – 30 [Album Stream]

Adele is back and will break all kinds of streaming records with her new album 30. The album is small with 12 tracks and no credited feature. Stream 30 below. Stream 30 on Apple Music. Stream 30 on Spotify. Stream 30 on TIDAL.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

NCT 2021 reveal 'Universe' teaser images feat. Ten, Mark, Johnny, Yuta & Sungchan

NCT 2021 have revealed their latest teaser images for 'Universe'. In the teaser images, Ten, Mark, Johnny, Yuta, and Sungchan in a futuristic, sci-fi setting following Taeyong, Jaemin, Jisung, Yangyang, Taeil, and Doyoung as well as Jaehyun, Haechan, Renjun, Shotaro, and Hendery. 'Universe' is NCT's upcoming third album, and it's set to drop on December 14 KST.
