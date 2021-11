The Golden State Warriors will play their 14th game of the season against the Brooklyn Nets tonight at 4:30pm. The game will be played in Brooklyn and can be watched on TNT. Golden State is coming off a close 102-106 loss against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, but despite that, they still hold the best record in the NBA. Brooklyn most recently played this past Sunday in a blowout game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 120-96. The Warriors have a 3-game losing streak to the Nets dating back to the 2019-20 season. They last played on February 13, 2021 — a game which resulted in a 117-134 Golden State loss.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO