Belton Lady Tigers had a great season opener, winning two out of three of the games against Rudder High School. To start it off, the freshman team coached by Coach Walker started off their 2021 season off right with a 48 to 25 lead. First half of the game was a defensive battle between both teams going from basket to basket with a score of 13-10. However, after half time that is where the Lady Tigers decided to step up as a team And refuse to loose. The tigers highest scorer was Madison Bowling and Tyler Waldrep with both 10 points each, Avelle Bonfoh with 9 points and not trailing far behind Gabby Heltness with 8 points.

BELTON, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO