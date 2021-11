BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Turkey Day is almost here and one local church is preparing its community by holding a food giveaway. Mirror of Grace Outreach will hold a drive-thru Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 20 starting at 9 a.m. 50 families will be given a turkey and a food basket, but it is first-come, first-served. Only one turkey and basket will be given per vehicle.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO