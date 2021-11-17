ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Marketing executive, Rise Together co-founder announces run for mayor of LA

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HnKi_0cz0pubG00

Craig Greiwe, a marketing executive and co-founder of the civic engagement nonprofit Rise Together, announced Tuesday that he will run for mayor of Los Angeles.

“L.A. can and should be a city that works for all of its people, instead of at their expense,” said Greiwe, who will step down from Rise Together’s board of directors while he pursues City Hall in the 2022 election.

“I have a real plan to once again create a city we can all dream in. A city that empowers and lifts people up. The question is not how to solve L.A.’s problems, it’s who. Us Angelenos know that we cannot trust the people who created our problems to also be the people who solve them.”

Rise Together was launched in the last year to “up-end politics as usual in Los Angeles” and improve civic engagement among Angelenos during the city’s 2022 elections, according to its website.

Greiwe joins a mayoral candidate field that includes Rep. Karen Bass, L.A. City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de Leon, City Attorney Mike Feuer, business leader Jessica Lall, real estate agent Mel Wilson and entrepreneur Ramit Varma.

Los Angeles Magazine reported that real estate mogul and billionaire Rick Caruso has hired a high-profile political consulting firm, in what could be a sign that he could be planning a run for mayor of Los Angeles.

Like other candidates seeking to lead Los Angeles, Greiwe focused on the city’s homelessness crisis in his announcement.

Representatives for his campaign said he is calling for a more aggressive approach to transitional and interim housing options. He said he would pledge to build 400,000 new homes, including 200,000 affordable units, without changing neighborhood character.

He also said he would focus on reducing crime, which has increased in Los Angeles — and in cities across the U.S. — during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greiwe graduated from the University of Southern California and Columbia Law School. He has spent his career doing business strategy and marketing. He has also served on the boards for Christopher Street West and the American Dance Movement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Controller audits LA’s ‘broken’ program for repairing sidewalks

Calling Los Angeles’ program for repairing sidewalks broken like the sidewalks themselves, Controller Ron Galperin Wednesday called for a comprehensive assessment of the city’s 9,000 miles of sidewalks and a program that prioritizes fixing the damaged sections instead of replacing large swaths of them. “Tens of thousands of sidewalks throughout...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

News in Review: Nov 13-19

This month, Southern Californians turned back the clock for daylight savings. But if those 5pm sunsets have been messing with your circadian rhythms you may have missed out on some important news. Don’t sweat it, cuz Mike Ciriaco’s gonna catch you up to speed with this week’s Hey SoCal News in Review!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
HeySoCal

Fun things to do in LA County: Nov. 19-28

Maybe you’re planning your weekend, or maybe you’re stressing about how you’ll entertain family from out of town while they’re here for the Thanksgiving holiday. Well, take a deep breath and read on. We have you covered with all you need to know for your social calendar. Winter Frolic. Kidspace...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Wilson
Person
Mike Feuer
Person
Karen Bass
HeySoCal

LA County unemployment rate dips to 9.4%

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 9.4% in October, down from a revised 9.9% in September, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The rate in October 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was 12.4%. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor Of Los Angeles#Homelessness#Rise Together#City Hall#Los Angeles Magazine
HeySoCal

Forum announces first-ever Los Angeles residency with Maná

Grammy award-winning Mexican rock band Maná Monday announced an unprecedented Los Angeles residency at the Forum, with concerts starting in March and continuing indefinitely. In the first-ever arena residency in the city of Los Angeles, members of Maná said they promise to play “for as long as Los Angeles fans will have them.” The Forum will be the only place in the United States where fans will be able to see Mana play live in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Homeless
HeySoCal

Arcadia Council Member Roger Chandler dies after battle with cancer

The City of Arcadia announced Monday that longtime city council member, Roger Chandler, passed away after an extended battle with cancer. Chandler lived in Arcadia for over 40 years and served on the city council for nearly 24 years. Receiving his Master’s Degree in Public Administration at the University of Southern California, he joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 21 and was with them for 24 years.
ARCADIA, CA
HeySoCal

L.A. County kicks off ‘United Against Hate Week 2021’

Los Angeles County’s “United Against Hate Week 2021” has launched — a blend of art, social media and educational resources urging communities to reject hate and bigotry and promote inclusion and understanding. The campaign officially began Sunday and runs through Saturday. “The increase in hate crimes this past year reinforces...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy