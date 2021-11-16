Shorter School Days Are the Way

Originally published Nov. 22, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As more kids catch COVID-19, Minnesota schools are making changes. Officials with Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 announced Monday it’s moving most students to distance learning starting this Wednesday through Dec. 4. The district says a lot of kids are getting sick, and there’s evidence of the virus spreading inside schools. In the past two weeks, the state has seen a 53% jump in new COVID-19 cases and a 37% jump in hospitalizations, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. More than 75% of Minnesota’s ICU beds are full, and dozens of hospitals across the state are unable to admit new patients amid the latest surge. More On WCCO.com: Thousands Of Drivers Refusing To Pull Over For Police; ‘U’ Research Suggests Reasons For Uptick Kitchen Window Closing In Minneapolis After 35 Years In Business ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO