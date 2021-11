Sharon (Johnson) Cannon entered the world on April 8, 1948, in Saint Louis, Missouri to the union of the late Ivian Johnson and Marjeanette (Appleton) Johnson of East Saint Louis, Illinois. Sharon graduated from Lincoln Senior High School in 1965. She was a hard worker and was gainfully employed throughout her life with Belleville Illinois County Clerk’s Office, Gays Kiddie Haven (Caseyville & Bond Ave.) She later began working for St. Francis Day Care in 1982 in the baby room and in doing so she was promoted to Assistant Teacher followed by Lead Teach, Assistant Director, and finally as Office Manager.

EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO