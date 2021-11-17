Valley Of The Rogue River State Park Just Might Be The Most Underrated Park In Oregon

Oregon’s state parks are unrivaled. The Oregon State Park system is one of the most popular in the country, attracting more than 51 million visitors each year to its 254 superlative parks. All of Oregon’s state parks are worthy of a visit; each and every one of them offers its own unique geography, geological features, climates, and experiences. But with so many parks, it’s easy to play favorites, so today, we’re shining the spotlight on what’s perhaps the most underrated park in Oregon: Valley of the Rogue State Park.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The Rogue River is absolutely resplendent; a dazzling, 215-mile-long river in the southern region of the state, running west from the Cascades to the Pacific Ocean.

Within this resplendent region in southwestern Oregon lies the winsome town of Rogue River, and what's perhaps the most underrated park in Oregon...

...the eponymous Valley of the Rogue State Park.

Located along three scenic miles of the Rogue River, the Valley of the Rogue Park is a wonderful place to spend a day (or two).

The park features both a day-use picnic area and an overnight campground, and this area is rife with opportunities for outdoor adventure.

It's a popular place for water recreation, with the Rogue River flush with salmon and full of whitewater rapids for excellent rafting and kayaking.

An easy, self-guided interpretive walking trail at this Oregon State Park provides a relaxing and scenic 1.25-mile stroll along the river's edge. This trail intersects with the Rogue River Greenway Trail, a four-mile trek through the park that's perfect for those seeking extra adventure.

This park is a place you'll want to stay and enjoy, and there are lots of opportunities for overnight lodging, including 92 full-hookup sites, eight tent sites, and eight yurts. Reservations can be made up to six months in advance at the Oregon State Parks website.

While Coastal Oregon often steals the spotlight, the Rogue River region is absolutely breathtaking.

Plan a visit to the Valley of the Rogue State Park, and prepare to be dazzled by the beauty of southern Oregon!

Learn more about the Valley of the Rogue State Park by visiting the Oregon State Parks website.