ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Valley Of The Rogue River State Park Just Might Be The Most Underrated Park In Oregon

By Sarah McCosham
Only In Oregon
Only In Oregon
 4 days ago

Oregon’s state parks are unrivaled. The Oregon State Park system is one of the most popular in the country, attracting more than 51 million visitors each year to its 254 superlative parks. All of Oregon’s state parks are worthy of a visit; each and every one of them offers its own unique geography, geological features, climates, and experiences. But with so many parks, it’s easy to play favorites, so today, we’re shining the spotlight on what’s perhaps the most underrated park in Oregon: Valley of the Rogue State Park.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmYyx_0cz0ogEr00
The Rogue River is absolutely resplendent; a dazzling, 215-mile-long river in the southern region of the state, running west from the Cascades to the Pacific Ocean.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4f5C_0cz0ogEr00
Within this resplendent region in southwestern Oregon lies the winsome town of Rogue River, and what's perhaps the most underrated park in Oregon...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nOHf_0cz0ogEr00
...the eponymous Valley of the Rogue State Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03b1ca_0cz0ogEr00
Located along three scenic miles of the Rogue River, the Valley of the Rogue Park is a wonderful place to spend a day (or two).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03JwHR_0cz0ogEr00
The park features both a day-use picnic area and an overnight campground, and this area is rife with opportunities for outdoor adventure.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UKA8_0cz0ogEr00
It's a popular place for water recreation, with the Rogue River flush with salmon and full of whitewater rapids for excellent rafting and kayaking.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WRuyh_0cz0ogEr00
An easy, self-guided interpretive walking trail at this Oregon State Park provides a relaxing and scenic 1.25-mile stroll along the river's edge. This trail intersects with the Rogue River Greenway Trail, a four-mile trek through the park that's perfect for those seeking extra adventure.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MaRdl_0cz0ogEr00
This park is a place you'll want to stay and enjoy, and there are lots of opportunities for overnight lodging, including 92 full-hookup sites, eight tent sites, and eight yurts. Reservations can be made up to six months in advance at the Oregon State Parks website.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaWVi_0cz0ogEr00
While Coastal Oregon often steals the spotlight, the Rogue River region is absolutely breathtaking.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XuQov_0cz0ogEr00
Plan a visit to the Valley of the Rogue State Park, and prepare to be dazzled by the beauty of southern Oregon!

Learn more about the Valley of the Rogue State Park by visiting the Oregon State Parks website.

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Oregon

Enjoy Craft Cocktails And Retro Accommodations At Campfire Hotel & Pool Club In Bend, Oregon

If you’re looking for a camping experience without the, you know, camping, there’s a delightful new hotel that just opened in Oregon that’s got you covered. The Campfire Hotel in Bend, Oregon, is a newly-renovated, rustic home base for all outdoor adventures. This 100-room, motor-lodge-style hotel offers edgy, affordable, and fun accommodations, for an only-in-Oregon experience sure to be the most comfortable and charming camping experience ever!
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

The Homemade Goods From This Bavarian Store In Oregon Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

Leavenworth, Washington, might get the spotlight when it comes to charming Bavarian villages in the PNW, but there’s a town in Oregon that offers an authentic taste of the Old World, and it deserves the spotlight, too. Located just outside of Salem, Mt. Angel is a tiny Bavarian town in Oregon that’s a total off-the-beaten-path treasure. […] The post The Homemade Goods From This Bavarian Store In Oregon Are Worth The Drive To Get Them appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

La Taquiza Vegana Just Might Have The Best Mexican Street Food In All Of Oregon

There’s nothing that compares to a fresh, made-to-order taco. Or burrito. Or chips and guac. (We’re not picky!) Mexican street food is the ultimate portable, craveable meal, and La Taquiza Vegana makes some of the best in all of Oregon. This humble little food cart is on a mission to expand the boundaries of Mexican cuisine, and judging by their cult-like following, we’d say they’re most definitely succeeding.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

Nez Perce National Historical Park In Oregon Actually Spans 4 States, And Its History Is Fascinating

Oregon has a history that’s truly fascinating. Between the Gold Rush, Oregon Trail, and Western expansion, Oregon was a key player in some of the most momentous and transformative periods in American history. The Lewis and Clark expedition is perhaps the most famous feather in Oregon’s historic cap; and at the Nez Perce National Historical Park, visitors can get an immersive history lesson about this enthralling time… though it’s probably not anything you learned in school.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
Only In Oregon

This Family-Owned Cranberry Bog Might Be One Of The Most Unique Day Trips In Oregon

If quirky places and hidden gems are your (cranberry) jam, then you’ll absolutely love this delightful little farm on the Oregon Coast. Peters’ Cranberries is a cranberry farm in southern Oregon that’s been suppling the PNW with vibrant, ruby-red berries since 1966. Stop in for a bounty of fresh berries, and be prepared to be totally charmed by this family-run cranberry bog in Oregon!
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

11 Christmas Light Displays In Oregon That Are Pure Magic

Wintertime means something different to everyone. It may call to mind the taste of eggnog, snowflakes melting on your tongue, families gathered for the holidays, and so many other treasured memories. In Oregon, one thing winter brings along with it each year is the incredible holiday light displays that are oh-so-magical. If you’ve ever asked […] The post 11 Christmas Light Displays In Oregon That Are Pure Magic appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

Visit These Three Restaurants In Bend, Oregon, That Were Recently Featured On “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”

Oregon’s restaurants are in a league all their own. Form fine dining in the state’s gorgeous wineries to chowing down at beloved local seafood shacks, the cuisine in Oregon is on another level entirely. This isn’t just our opinion; Oregon has attracted the national spotlight, first with Bravo TV’s Top Chef Portland, and now with […] The post Visit These Three Restaurants In Bend, Oregon, That Were Recently Featured On “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rogue State#Geography
Only In Oregon

Oregon’s Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory Is Your Gateway To The Infinite Universe

Here in Oregon, the wanderlust is real. The state is ours to explore, and we love nothing more than chasing waterfalls, paddling rivers, and hiking to some of the most wondrous places in the country. But our adventures extend beyond state lines — beyond the planet, in fact. The stargazing in Oregon is out-of-this-world, and there are some truly amazing places in the state to admire far-distant galaxies. Oregon’s Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory is one of them.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

The Pie Spot Just Might Make The Best Marionberry Pie In All Of Oregon

There’s pie — and then there’s marionberry pie. Pumpkin, pecan, apple, blueberry — none holds a candle to the Oregon delicacy that is marionberry pie! And of all the Beaver State bakeries specializing in this delectable dessert, The Pie Spot just might make the best marrionberry pie in all of Oregon. Where’s your favorite place […] The post The Pie Spot Just Might Make The Best Marionberry Pie In All Of Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

Spend The Night In This Charming Airbnb In Astoria, Oregon, That Was Featured In A Movie

It’s no secret we love Astoria. This quaint town on the Oregon Coast is peak PNW vibes: naturally beautiful, oozing with charm, and full of the region’s distinct brand of seaside scenery. It’s also a movie mecca, with numerous museums (hello, Oregon Film Museum!) and noteworthy sites attracting legions of film fans from all over. While the town is best-known for its “Goonies” ties, Astoria also provided the perfect filming locale for “Short Circuit,” another cult classic from the mid-1980s. And now, film buffs can spend the night in the very house where “Short Circuit” was filmed in Oregon!
ASTORIA, OR
Only In Oregon

The Lowell Covered Bridge Is The Widest Covered Bridge In Oregon… And The Most Beautiful

Here at Only In Oregon, we have a major weakness for charming, old covered bridges. And there’s one in Lowell, Oregon, that’s practically perfect. Nestled in the Willamette Valley of western Oregon, the Lowell Covered Bridge is one of many in the area, but it stands out for several reasons. In addition to being the widest covered bridge in Oregon and serving as an interpretive center for the region’s many historic bridges, it’s also arguably the most beautiful covered bridge in the state, and absolutely worth venturing out to explore.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Only In Oregon

The Waterfall At The End Of The Downing Creek Trail In Oregon Is Truly Something To Marvel Over

Here in Oregon, there’s never a bad time to enjoy a waterfall hike. Spring, summer, fall, or winter, you’ll find us out and about, chasing waterfalls and reveling in the splendor of the Beaver State. If you’re looking for a short-and-sweet hike with an epic waterfall finish, we have one you’re sure to enjoy. Lace up your boots and come along with us as we set out on the Downing Creek Trail, a lovely little trek leading to one of the most wondrous hidden waterfalls in Oregon!
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

Enjoy Your Own Private Pond When You Spend The Night In This Quaint Oregon Cottage

There’s something magnetic about the water. Oregonians know this; the 363 miles of the Oregon Coast are absolutely irresistible, and we simply can’t get enough! Just a stone’s throw from Rockaway Beach in Oregon, there is a cottage that’s the most perfect little retreat. When you stay at Oregon’s Cottage on the Pond, you’ll fall asleep to the sounds of your very own private pond that’s located just a 10-minute walk away from the most glorious pond of all: the Pacific Ocean.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

This Unassuming Taqueria In Beaverton Has The Most Mouthwatering Tacos In Oregon

Some of the very best restaurants are the most unassuming. This seems to be especially true with Mexican eateries, which house big, bold flavors inside their four humble walls — or, in this case, four wheels. Tacos El Patron is an unassuming food truck in Beaverton that’s so nondescript, it’s easy to miss if you’re not looking for it. But don’t mistake this blanco food truck as aburrido — Tacos El Patron makes the best, most mouthwatering tacos in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

Super Joy Coffee Lab Is Brewing Up Delicious Chinese Coffee Right Here In Oregon

The Pacific Northwest is known for its next-level coffee game. Oregon, especially, is full of the most amazing coffee roasters, local coffee shops (and shacks!), and one-of-a-kind cafes. So when we say we’ve discovered a wholly unique, must-visit coffee shop in Oregon, we mean it. This is the magic of Super Joy Coffee Lab, a Chinese-owned coffee shop in Portland, Oregon, that’s on a mission to share China’s coffee with the world.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

Climb Just 164 Steps To The Top Of Oregon’s Astoria Column, And You’ll Be Rewarded With Picture-Perfect Panoramas

There are numerous epic overlooks in Oregon that require little more than a quick hike — or a road trip detour. Oregon’s Astoria Column is one such place. On Coxcomb Hill in Astoria, Oregon, 164 steps are all that stands between you and sweeping Columbia River Bar views. So what are you waiting for? Let’s go […] The post Climb Just 164 Steps To The Top Of Oregon’s Astoria Column, And You’ll Be Rewarded With Picture-Perfect Panoramas appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

The Decadent Breakfast Plates At Fuller’s Coffee Shop In Oregon Will Have Your Mouth Watering In No Time

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day. However, most of us aren’t all that excited to get up early and make a healthy meal — especially when hitting “snooze” is an option. And frankly, choosing between the same, old energy bars and sorry microwave wraps can be downright boring. Not anymore. There’s a place in Portland that will get you excited about breakfast again, and that’s Fuller’s Coffee Shop. Think “greasy spoon” — but with PNW flair. The decadent breakfast plates at Fuller’s Coffee Shop in Oregon will have you jumping out of bed to break the fast.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

Hike Below The Earth’s Surface And Into A Large Volcanic Fissure At Oregon’s Crack-In-The-Ground Trail

Oregon is full of natural wonders that offer a glimpse into the state’s fascinating history. Eastern Oregon, for example, is home to fossil beds that trace back to prehistoric times. Southern Oregon’s redwood forests boast 300-foot giants that have been around for 800 years! And in central Oregon, Crack-in-the-Ground is an ancient volcanic fissure that’s over two miles long and up to 70 feet deep — and you can hike straight through this unique geological feature on the eponymous 1.7-mile Crack-in-the-Ground Trail.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

Only In Oregon

5K+
Followers
613
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Oregon is for people who LOVE the Beaver State. We publish one Oregon article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy