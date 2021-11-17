You Can’t Help But Be Relaxed At This Floating Japanese Tea Room In Oregon
By Sarah McCosham
Only In Oregon
4 days ago
When you need a breather from the breakneck speed of, you know, life, there are so many wonderful options in Oregon. You can go for a scenic hike, give forest bathing a try, or perhaps even check into a cozy little Airbnb for a night or two. We’d like to propose another item to your R&R rotation: Umami Café at Portland Japanese Garden. This resplendent little restaurant is located in one of the most beautiful places in the state, and its unique design makes it appear to be literally levitating above its surroundings. You can’t help but be relaxed at this floating Japanese tea room in Oregon!
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Did you know about this floating tea room in Oregon? Have you visited Umami Café before? Learn more and plan your visit to this tranquil little slice of paradise at the Portland Japanese Garden website.
Address: Umami Café at Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Dr, Portland, OR 97205, USA
If you’re looking for a camping experience without the, you know, camping, there’s a delightful new hotel that just opened in Oregon that’s got you covered. The Campfire Hotel in Bend, Oregon, is a newly-renovated, rustic home base for all outdoor adventures. This 100-room, motor-lodge-style hotel offers edgy, affordable, and fun accommodations, for an only-in-Oregon experience sure to be the most comfortable and charming camping experience ever!
There’s something so magical about happening upon a pedestrian foot bridge whilst traipsing through the Oregon forest. These winsome wooden structures add an enchanting, fairy-tale quality to a hike that’s downright Tolkienesque. This is why the Latourell Falls Loop Trail is such a find. This lovely three-mile loop trail within the Gorge features not one, not two, not even three, but four pedestrian foot bridges — and a wondrous waterfall! — making for a totally enchanting day hike adventure in Oregon.
Oregon’s state parks are unrivaled. The Oregon State Park system is one of the most popular in the country, attracting more than 51 million visitors each year to its 254 superlative parks. All of Oregon’s state parks are worthy of a visit; each and every one of them offers its own unique geography, geological features, climates, and experiences. But with so many parks, it’s easy to play favorites, so today, we’re shining the spotlight on what’s perhaps the most underrated park in Oregon: Valley of the Rogue State Park.
Oregon has a history that’s truly fascinating. Between the Gold Rush, Oregon Trail, and Western expansion, Oregon was a key player in some of the most momentous and transformative periods in American history. The Lewis and Clark expedition is perhaps the most famous feather in Oregon’s historic cap; and at the Nez Perce National Historical Park, visitors can get an immersive history lesson about this enthralling time… though it’s probably not anything you learned in school.
If quirky places and hidden gems are your (cranberry) jam, then you’ll absolutely love this delightful little farm on the Oregon Coast. Peters’ Cranberries is a cranberry farm in southern Oregon that’s been suppling the PNW with vibrant, ruby-red berries since 1966. Stop in for a bounty of fresh berries, and be prepared to be totally charmed by this family-run cranberry bog in Oregon!
Oregon’s restaurants are in a league all their own. Form fine dining in the state’s gorgeous wineries to chowing down at beloved local seafood shacks, the cuisine in Oregon is on another level entirely. This isn’t just our opinion; Oregon has attracted the national spotlight, first with Bravo TV’s Top Chef Portland, and now with […]
The post Visit These Three Restaurants In Bend, Oregon, That Were Recently Featured On “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” appeared first on Only In Your State.
There’s pie — and then there’s marionberry pie. Pumpkin, pecan, apple, blueberry — none holds a candle to the Oregon delicacy that is marionberry pie! And of all the Beaver State bakeries specializing in this delectable dessert, The Pie Spot just might make the best marrionberry pie in all of Oregon. Where’s your favorite place […]
The post The Pie Spot Just Might Make The Best Marionberry Pie In All Of Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oregon is a place of untold wonder. There are amazing natural wonders everywhere you turn — often where you’d least expect them. Take the high desert town of Lakeview, Oregon, for example. This underrated place is home to a big, 200-foot secret that’s almost too extraordinary to be real. Curious? Let’s explore…
Here in Oregon, the wanderlust is real. The state is ours to explore, and we love nothing more than chasing waterfalls, paddling rivers, and hiking to some of the most wondrous places in the country. But our adventures extend beyond state lines — beyond the planet, in fact. The stargazing in Oregon is out-of-this-world, and there are some truly amazing places in the state to admire far-distant galaxies. Oregon’s Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory is one of them.
Here at Only In Oregon, we have a major weakness for charming, old covered bridges. And there’s one in Lowell, Oregon, that’s practically perfect. Nestled in the Willamette Valley of western Oregon, the Lowell Covered Bridge is one of many in the area, but it stands out for several reasons. In addition to being the widest covered bridge in Oregon and serving as an interpretive center for the region’s many historic bridges, it’s also arguably the most beautiful covered bridge in the state, and absolutely worth venturing out to explore.
Here in Oregon, there’s never a bad time to enjoy a waterfall hike. Spring, summer, fall, or winter, you’ll find us out and about, chasing waterfalls and reveling in the splendor of the Beaver State. If you’re looking for a short-and-sweet hike with an epic waterfall finish, we have one you’re sure to enjoy. Lace up your boots and come along with us as we set out on the Downing Creek Trail, a lovely little trek leading to one of the most wondrous hidden waterfalls in Oregon!
Some of the very best restaurants are the most unassuming. This seems to be especially true with Mexican eateries, which house big, bold flavors inside their four humble walls — or, in this case, four wheels. Tacos El Patron is an unassuming food truck in Beaverton that’s so nondescript, it’s easy to miss if you’re not looking for it. But don’t mistake this blanco food truck as aburrido — Tacos El Patron makes the best, most mouthwatering tacos in Oregon.
The Pacific Northwest is known for its next-level coffee game. Oregon, especially, is full of the most amazing coffee roasters, local coffee shops (and shacks!), and one-of-a-kind cafes. So when we say we’ve discovered a wholly unique, must-visit coffee shop in Oregon, we mean it. This is the magic of Super Joy Coffee Lab, a Chinese-owned coffee shop in Portland, Oregon, that’s on a mission to share China’s coffee with the world.
There are numerous epic overlooks in Oregon that require little more than a quick hike — or a road trip detour. Oregon’s Astoria Column is one such place. On Coxcomb Hill in Astoria, Oregon, 164 steps are all that stands between you and sweeping Columbia River Bar views. So what are you waiting for? Let’s go […]
The post Climb Just 164 Steps To The Top Of Oregon’s Astoria Column, And You’ll Be Rewarded With Picture-Perfect Panoramas appeared first on Only In Your State.
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day. However, most of us aren’t all that excited to get up early and make a healthy meal — especially when hitting “snooze” is an option. And frankly, choosing between the same, old energy bars and sorry microwave wraps can be downright boring. Not anymore. There’s a place in Portland that will get you excited about breakfast again, and that’s Fuller’s Coffee Shop. Think “greasy spoon” — but with PNW flair. The decadent breakfast plates at Fuller’s Coffee Shop in Oregon will have you jumping out of bed to break the fast.
There’s nothing quite like an afternoon spent perusing a good bookstore. Each book offers a world of possibility, and there’s a camaraderie felt between fellow readers (and that indefinable-yet-distinct bookstore smell) that makes visiting a bookstore a soul-filling and exciting experience. In Portland, Third Eye Books is a newbie on the bibliophile block, and it fills a much-needed void in Oregon. Portland’s only Black-owned bookstore, Third Eye Books is a true community hub; a space for education, inclusion, and representation.
Call us biased, but it really doesn’t get much lovelier than the Oregon Coast. Our 363 miles of shoreline is dotted with sea stacks and tide pools, surrounded by old-growth forests and rugged coastal cliffs. The Oregon Coast is a place you’ll want to savor and enjoy, and that’s exactly what you’ll do at the brand-new Arch Cape Loft.
Oregon is full of natural wonders that offer a glimpse into the state’s fascinating history. Eastern Oregon, for example, is home to fossil beds that trace back to prehistoric times. Southern Oregon’s redwood forests boast 300-foot giants that have been around for 800 years! And in central Oregon, Crack-in-the-Ground is an ancient volcanic fissure that’s over two miles long and up to 70 feet deep — and you can hike straight through this unique geological feature on the eponymous 1.7-mile Crack-in-the-Ground Trail.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and when you visit Ditto, you’re bound to get the day started off right. Located in an iconic food truck site in Portland, Ditto serves up some of the tastiest breakfast sammies in the PNW! And there’s nothing ordinary about Ditto, either; in addition to its […]
The post Order Epic Breakfast Sammies From A Converted School Bus Called Ditto In Portland, Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
Hey you guys! Oregon is a pop culture paradise. Numerous famous flicks were filmed here, including “Free Willy,” “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” “Kindergarten Cop,” and “Twilight.” But there’s no Oregon film more famous than “The Goonies,” the 1985 caper about a group of kids from Astoria’s Goon Docks neighborhood. It’s a cult classic, and you’d be […]
The post Geek Out Over The Goonies And National Lampoon’s Animal House At The Oregon Film Museum appeared first on Only In Your State.
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Oregon is for people who LOVE the Beaver State. We publish one Oregon article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 0