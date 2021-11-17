When you need a breather from the breakneck speed of, you know, life, there are so many wonderful options in Oregon. You can go for a scenic hike, give forest bathing a try, or perhaps even check into a cozy little Airbnb for a night or two. We’d like to propose another item to your R&R rotation: Umami Café at Portland Japanese Garden. This resplendent little restaurant is located in one of the most beautiful places in the state, and its unique design makes it appear to be literally levitating above its surroundings. You can’t help but be relaxed at this floating Japanese tea room in Oregon!

It's no secret that Portland Japanese Garden is one of the most special places in Oregon.

It's a place of immense natural beauty; an oasis of peace and tranquility. The gardens have been thoughtfully designed to encourage mindfulness, meditation, and slowing down .

Within this natural paradise, the Umami Café is a place that invites guests to partake in the centuries-old ritual of Japanese tea.

Nestled in the lush foliage of this real-life Garden of Eden, the Umami Café seems to be part of its surroundings -- and that's intentional. With a design that echoes Kyoto’s Kiyomizu-dera Temple, the Umami Café floats over the hillside and provides unrivaled views of the garden's natural beauty.

With floor-to-ceiling glass windows, a wrap-around outdoor deck, and natural wood floors and tables, this café appears to be suspended in the treetops.

This floating cafe is easily the most unique -- and beautiful -- place to dine in Oregon. It's a space to slow everything down, and really enjoy the moment... and your meal.

And the offerings here are extraordinary. Tea is provided by the Tokyo-based Jugetsudo tea company, and light bites come from Japanese food company Ajinomoto, as well as several local Japanese confectioneries, such as Yume Confections and Behind the Museum Café.

There's something so soothing about the ritual of slowly savoring a hot cup of tea. It's an exercise in being mindful and intentional; a process sure to slow your racing thoughts and provide an overwhelming sense of peace.

Of course, with scenic surroundings like this, it's impossible not to feel calm and relaxed!

Did you know about this floating tea room in Oregon? Have you visited Umami Café before? Learn more and plan your visit to this tranquil little slice of paradise at the Portland Japanese Garden website.

Address: Umami Café at Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Dr, Portland, OR 97205, USA