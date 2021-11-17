Spend The Night At A Safari Park In Southern California For An Amazing Sleepover Adventure

If you’re an animal lover, you’ll find that there’s no place else in the world quite like San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The 1,800-acre wildlife sanctuary is home to over 300 species of African & Asian animals. With so much to see and do, you’ll definitely need a few visits to appreciate it all! One experience that should be on your bucket list is the park’s Roar and Snore sleepover adventure. That’s right, you can actually spend the night at the safari park, falling asleep and waking up with the animals. Here’s what you need to know for this once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

Home to more than 3,000 animals and more than 300 animal species, San Diego Zoo Safari park is a non-profit wildlife sanctuary with a lot to offer. Far from your typical zoo, the park is loaded with interactive experiences, including the wildly unique Roar & Snore overnight adventure!

The Roar & Snore Safari is a bucket list experience that's ideal for families. This unique sleepover adventure includes an after-hours look at the park's animals, guided walks, a campfire program, and yummy meals. And with several sleepover categories to choose from, there's bound to be an adventure for everyone.

For families with kids, the All Ages Roar & Snore is a great option. With this experience, campers of all ages are invited to a sleepover at the park, enjoy up-close animal encounters, and go on walking tours to observe the animals' nighttime activities.

The park also offers an Adults Only Roar & Snore, which is just what it sounds like. Leave the kids at home and explore to your heart's content! With this experience, safari guides can share the kind of information that they can only share with no children around, if ya know what we mean...

The actual sleepover experience is a step up from typical tent camping with cozy canvas tents that have been outfitted with cots, electricity, wood floors, and other creature comforts. Plus, nothing beats waking up in such an incredible setting!

For a truly once-in-a-lifetime adventure, you can upgrade to the Supreme Roar & Snore Safari. This experience takes everything to the next level with the inclusion of a Flightline Safari zip line, a Night Vision Safari, and a VIP cheetah viewing.

Pack up your "trunk" and get ready for an evening to remember. The Roar & Snore Safari at San Diego Zoo Safari Park is an animal lover's dream come true. Learn more about this bucket list adventure by visiting the park's website here.

