SU Graduate Council approves Appalachian Studies accelerated 4+1 undergraduate/graduate studies program

MACON – Mercer University’s Board of Trustees approved new graduate programs in business and nursing and elected 10 new trustees during its annual Homecoming meeting. The new Master of Science in Integrative Business will be offered beginning next fall through the Stetson-Hatcher School of Business and provide students with the option of attending in-person classes on the Atlanta campus or pursing the degree entirely online. The customizable program is oriented toward students from a diverse set of backgrounds in business, math, science, law or technical areas such as engineering that allows them to create a personalized graduate portfolio suitable to their career plans. It incorporates core areas of business combined with topical areas of business specializations, such as fintech, analytics in business, women in leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion, and entrepreneurship and innovation. The program will also allow non-degree certificate options.

MACON, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO