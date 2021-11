Livingston Middle School Counselor Alma Lopez was honored in a ceremony on Wednesday with a national education award — the 2022 School Counselor of the Year. The longtime educator, who has worked for the school district for 15 years, was recognized earlier this year as the top counselor in the state by the California Association of School Counselors (CASC). She was one of five finalists for the national award, according to a Merced County Office of Education news release.

LIVINGSTON, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO