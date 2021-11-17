ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land of 1,000 Ducks: Franchise wins, Getzlaf career points

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Trevor Zegras scored his second goal in overtime to extend the Anaheim Ducks’ winning streak to eight – and notch the 1,000th franchise win – with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. Ryan Getzlaf reached 1,000 career points and Troy Terry extended his point...

insidehockey.com

Ducks Stay on Winning Path

Things went so well for the Anaheim Ducks to start the season. For one game. Then so poorly for two entire weeks. And now, the situation is bright again. The Ducks defeated the Blues at Honda Center on Sunday in the early evening, their 4-1 victory completing a four-game home stand winning streak. That’s even more encouraging when you consider that the St. Louis team is the best squad they’ve faced over the four games.
Patrick Kane picks up his 1,100th career point in Chicago win

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It was 53 years ago tonight that Red Berenson put himself into...
Terry extends point streak to 11, Ducks top Blues for fourth straight win

ANAHEIM -- Troy Terry scored a goal to extend his point streak to 11 games when the Anaheim Ducks defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at Honda Center on Sunday. Terry scored on the power play from in front of the net to give the Ducks a 2-1 lead at 2:46 of the third period. He has scored 14 points (eight goals, six assists) during his streak, the longest in the NHL this season.
Terry extends point streak to 12, gives Ducks OT win against Canucks

Gibson makes 41 saves for Anaheim, which recovers after Vancouver ties it late in third. Troy Terry buries a wrist shot on the rush for the overtime winner as he extends his point streak to 12 games and leads the Ducks to a win. 00:38 •. Troy Terry scored with...
OCRegister

Ducks’ Ryan Getzlaf says now is the time to re-evaluate workplace culture

SEATTLE — The cultural shift in hockey – and all workplaces, really – is a good thing, according to Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf. Times change, of course. What was accepted is now questioned. What was standard operating procedure is now subject to scrutiny, to an ongoing re-evaluation. “I’ve been in...
Los Angeles Daily News

Troy Terry, Ryan Getzlaf lead Ducks past Kraken for 6th straight win

SEATTLE — It started out fairly tame, but soon enough, the Ducks found themselves in a rollicking test of wills and skills in their quest for a sixth consecutive victory, in their first game against the expansion Seattle Kraken, in their first visit to what proved to be a raucous Climate Pledge Arena.
fantasypros.com

Ryan Getzlaf adds two more assists in win

The Ducks have been one of the biggest surprises of the young season, and a rejuvenated Getzlaf is a big reason why. Only Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have more assists this season. Interestingly, the historically pass-first Getzlaf is also averaging 2.89 shots per game, which would be the highest mark of his 17 year career. It's not resulting in goals yet, but it's a sign that there's even more potential behind his already surprisingly fast start. Add him now.
Yardbarker

Ducks News & Rumors: Terry, Getzlaf & More

The first half of this week’s Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors is once again headlined by Troy Terry, but there’s also news on Ryan Getzlaf, Max Comtois, Trevor Zegras and Jakob Silfverberg. Terry Extends Point Streak to 14, Named NHL’s Third Star. Terry continued to rack up points at an...
nbcsportsedge.com

Ducks and Getzlaf Look to Continue Roll: Nov. 16 Best Bet

The 9-4-3 Anaheim Ducks are squaring off Tuesday night at the Honda Center against the 9-2-4 Washington Capitals. This is an intriguing matchup with a pair of top ten teams. Not only does this game showcase two potent teams, but it will also highlight a couple of impressive milestones: Ryan Getzlav on the brink of notching 1,000 career points, and the great Alexander Ovechkin fresh off of gaining sole possession of fourth on the all-time goal scoring list. Given the Duck’s recent play, which has seen them post seven consecutive wins, they should absolutely not be overlooked in this matchup. Not only have they been winning recently, they have been flat out dominating. Over their win streak, they have a plus 19 goal differential and have averaged 4.29 goals per game, all while holding their opponents to an average of 1.57 goals per game.
NHL

Preview: Ducks, Getzlaf Go for 1K Tonight vs. Capitals

The Ducks and captain Ryan Getzlaf shoot for 1,000 tonight, franchise wins and career points respectively, hosting the Washington Capitals at Honda Center (7 p.m.; TV: Bally Sports West; Radio: AM 830 KLAA). Anaheim and Washington will renew acquaintances for the first time in two years, with the Ducks looking to extend an NHL-best seven-game winning streak (7-0-0) and nine-game point streak (7-0-2).
NHL

Recap: Ducks, Getzlaf Hit 1K as Zegras Scores OT Winner

Ryan Getzlaf hit 1,000 points, Troy Terry extended his point streak to 15 games and Trevor Zegras scored the OT winner as the Ducks won the 1000th game in franchise history, defeating the Washington Capitals 3-2 tonight at Honda Center. Anaheim owns the NHL's longest winning streak (8-0-0) and point streak (8-0-2).
NHL

Seventeen Seasons of Scoring: A Look at Getzlaf's Road to 1K Points

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf became the first player in franchise history to record 1,000 points as a Duck in Anaheim's 3-2 OT win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at Honda Center. Getzlaf became the 92nd player in NHL history to reach the 1,000 point milestone and the 39th player to do so all with the same club. Of the 29 retired players to record their first 1,000 points with a single franchise, 26 have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame.
NHL

Fowler says Ducks' youth boosting Getzlaf on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Cam Fowler said he believes the Anaheim Ducks' success this season is a byproduct of a combination of experienced players who have been through the recent lean years and young players who have brought fresh legs and lively personalities this season. Fowler joined the "NHL @TheRink" podcast Wednesday to discuss...
wgnradio.com

Flames spoil opening of Islanders’ new arena with 5-2 win

NEW YORK (AP)Andrew Mangiapane scored two power-play goals to help the Calgary Flames spoil the Islanders’ debut of their new home arena next to Belmont Park, beating New York 5-2 on Saturday night. Brad Richardson, Trevor Lewis and Johnny Gaudreau also scored, and Noah Hanafin had two assists to help...
wgnradio.com

Maple Leafs’ John Tavares to face familiar Islanders

If there is any opposing player familiar with the arena saga of the New York Islanders, it might be John Tavares. Since joining the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tavares faced the Islanders three times at a slightly renovated Nassau Coliseum and heard boos each time he touched the puck. Tavares likely...
NHL

