In September Britney Spears announced the wedding with Sam Asghari: “They are deeply moved by the support, dedication and love that people have expressed towards themBrandon Cohen, Asghari’s manager said, a People, adding that the engagement ring was made by New York jeweler Roman Malayev. Now the American pop star is ready to choose her wedding dress. On her Instagram profile, Spears revealed that she is about to marry Asghari she will wear a dress designed for her by Donatella Versace: “No, this is not my wedding dress. Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak”She wrote, posting a series of shots with a pink princess dress. Recall that the Versace fashion house was sold for about two billion dollars to the American Michael Kors, but Donatella remained the creative director.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO